COIL Partnerships Promote International Education Opportunities for SDSU Students | International affairs

After COVID-19 shut down study abroad programs in March 2020, SDSU Associate Professor Mei Zhong began looking for a path for students in its international studies program to get a global learning experience without hopping on a plane.

Zhong found it through a longstanding but sometimes overlooked program called COIL, or Cooperative International Online Learning. For Zhong, a cross-cultural communications expert in the College of Professional Studies and Fine Arts, the COVID-19 restrictions were a tipping point for online learning, which was embraced by faculty that had previously been reluctant adopters.

She participated in a State University of New York (SUNY) COIL training program in 2021, where she found collaborators at universities in Chile and the United Kingdom. Later, she entered into a partnership with colleagues in Mexico. Now that the pandemic is behind us, COIL programs can play a more meaningful role in providing SDSU students with global learning experiences, a key goal of the university's Global Strategic Plan.

If I can encourage my colleagues to do that, I feel like we're opening doors for our students, said Zhong, who serves as director of COIL programs at SDSU. We are creating all these opportunities for them to connect internationally without stepping out of their comfort zone.

SDSU International Affairs is hosting one COIL information session for faculty on March 6 from 11 a.m. to noon via Zoom. It will feature two professors sharing their experience with the program. Click here for information.

Designed to last from four to eight weeks, COIL sessions typically include icebreaker activities, collaborative projects, and wrap-up presentations. In one of Zhong's recent COIL courses with the Universidad Autonoma de Baja California, SDSU students were paired with Tijuana students online in small groups. Zhong lectured in the co-ed class for a week, then a UABC International Relations professor taught for a week, followed by students choosing topics for collaborative pilot research projects. In the final sessions, students presented their results to the class.

Two students from Zhongs class attended SDSU RE: THE BORDER bi-national conference last fall at UABCs Tijuana campus to meet the collaborators in person.

Zhong emphasized that COIL is meant to complement study abroad, not replace it. COIL can open opportunities for students who cannot travel due to financial constraints or family commitments that prevent them from an international educational experience.

You can be very creative, she said. I've seen theater professors create a project for both parties to work on, or they create a video or make a website. There are endless possibilities.

SDSU Professor Marva Cappello took PhD students to Oaxaca to meet peers after online collaboration

Sometimes, a COIL class is a precursor to studying abroad, laying the groundwork for in-person travel. Marva Cappello, director of SDSU's joint doctoral program for the College of Education, led an integrated COIL program with La Salle University Oaxaca. Open to SDSU students committed to achieving the University Seal of Biliteracy and Cultural Competence, the joint course examined topics such as educational equity and social justice on both sides of the border.

After the online course, SDSU students traveled to Oaxaca to meet fellow students. Papers from the project were included in a recently published bilingual book, English and Spanish, The First Oaxaca-San Diego Binational Research Seminar: An Intellectual Space.

Carlos Paternina Arboleda, assistant professor in SDSU's Fowler School of Business, used COIL as part of a grant-funded collaboration with two universities in Colombia, focusing on developing supply chains and a U.S. market for Colombian cocoa butter.

So my students will be able to participate in an international work experience with students in Bogota and Monteria in Colombia to learn about the different products that can be made from cacao, how they process it, how they package it for international trade. , he said.

Students from two Paternina Arbroledas classes are collecting data and digging into barriers on the US side related to cocoa butter imports, while colleagues in Colombia are digging into domestic production and supply chain issues.

Anything you can do with palm oil, you can use cocoa oil, Paternina Arboleda said. It's more stable and that's something we're going to work on.

The collaboration is expected to produce at least three research papers that will be submitted to trade publications for review. Both parties plan to apply for larger grants to continue the research. The initial grant included funding for two students to travel to Colombia, and Paternina Arboleda is seeking more funding to cover travel costs for additional SDSU students.

Lluliana Alonso, a former education professor at SDSU's Imperial Valley campus, built a graduate-level COIL class in collaboration with a teacher training college in Tijuana during the pandemic. About 20 students on both sides of the border came together and wrote letters to each other about shared academic reading assignments and their personal lives.

The collaboration helped dispel preconceived notions about their respective border experiences and education systems, said Alonso, who now teaches at CSU Long Beach.

[The experience] empowered students to be agents of change, she said. It created a community, but it was also raising their social consciousness and deepening their commitment to the teaching profession.