Foreign News: Seven in the country

Seven bodies arrived in Paris last week that had been left for days in the wreckage of a French plane in the Great Congo Forest, wounded by leopards, lions, jackals and wolves, pierced by the proboscis of poisonous flies and mosquitoes. stripped of valuables by the Banda Negroes and finally found by a Belgian search pilot, sent up the Congo River to the French capital of Equatorial Africa, Brazzaville, thence by rail to the coast, thence by sea to France . No. 1 of these seven corpses was the body of the new Governor of French Equatorial Africa, General Edouard Renard. Last year he resigned indignantly from a cushy Parisian job as president of the Paris City Council when his good friend Jean Chiappe was forced out as Paris Police Chief. Climbing with him over the steamy, noisy jungle went his creepy second wife, the Dutch relict of an American soap maker, Michael Winburn (Omega, Cadum). As far as could be learned, the $390,000 contents of Mrs. Renard's jewelry box were either lost in the Congo or stolen by some ignorant black. In Paris last week, gravediggers repaired the seven mutilated bodies. This week M. Le Gouverneur General will remain in state with his wife and planes. With its usual zeal to remind the French of the glorious perils of life in the French colonies, the Paris Illustration hastened to print photographs of the jungle tragedy, taken on the scene by the official photographer of the Belgian Congo. The cover of L'Illustration showed the large white scar the plane had cut into the forest. Inside was a meticulous chart showing the contours of the plane's debris and the exact positions in which the crash dumped the bodies of the governor and Madame Renard and their five attendants.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/archive/6753842/foreign-news-seven-in-state/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos