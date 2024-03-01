BBC Studios takes full ownership of BritBox International in historic deal





As the world's largest distributor of British programmes, the home of the UK's highest-rated production and the home of the most widely read English-language news website, BBC.com, BBC Studios has a proven track record of creating and delivering the best of British content to audiences around the World. This historic deal brings greater scale and opportunity to BBC Studios and BritBox International. Launched by BBC Studios and ITV in 2017, BritBox International is the leading British specialty streaming service, delivering high-quality British scripted content, including mystery drama, to passionate fans in North America and select markets . The service has grown subscribers by over 300% in the last four years, surpassing 3.75 million subscribers and has an enterprise value of approximately 500 million. As part of the transaction, BBC Studios has extended its licensing agreements with ITV ensuring that programming for BritBox International will continue to represent a wide range of British content. Tom Fussell, CEO of BBC Studios said: This is an important acquisition for us. We are taking full ownership of a successful and growing service that we know well and that aligns with our stated ambition to double the size of our business. Britbox International has British content at its heart and generates and fulfills the demand for British shows outside the UK. We will continue to make significant future investments to deliver long-term value to the BBC. Carolyn McCall, CEO of ITV said: The sale of 50% of BritBox International means that ITV is focused on its key strategic goals of continuing to build on the success of ITVX and the growth of ITV Studios. BritBox International will become part of BBC Studios' Global Media and Streaming division, complementing its expanding portfolio of digital and direct-to-consumer services that includes BBC.com, BBC Select, the BBC's premium ad-free documentary streaming service in North America and the BBC. Podcast Premium, an audio service available in more than 160 countries. Rebecca Glashow, CEO of BBC Studios Global Media & Streaming said: I am excited to further our involvement in BritBox International is a profitable business and a winning proposition. We see a tremendous opportunity to grow this unique service and take it to even greater heights for its subscribers, with the full power of the BBC behind it. Following the move of BritBox Internationals to BBC Studios' Global Media & Streaming division, its global CEO Reemah Sakaan is stepping down. Sakaan has been an important part of the company since its inception, and for the past three years in the role of CEO she has overseen ventures that accelerated growth and creative success. Tom Fussell CEO of BBC Studios said: I want to thank Reemah for her outstanding contribution to BritBox International, which under her leadership has seen tremendous growth year on year. Her passion and dedication has helped create a great culture and build a business that is loved by audiences and has real momentum. Carolyn McCall, CEO of ITV said: I would like to thank the team at BritBox International for making the company such a success and especially CEO Reemah Sakaan for her leadership, drive and vision. New leadership plans are in place to ensure a smooth transition and will be announced shortly. BritBox International brings the best of British entertainment to international audiences, all in one place. Available in eight countries – USA, Canada, Australia, South Africa, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden, it offers a world-class collection of originals, co-productions and other popular written and live programming. Recent hits include Archie, Death in Paradise, Father Brown, Line of Duty, Sherwood and Shetland. -END- For more information please contact: [email protected] or [email protected] NOTES TO EDITORS BBC Studios announced in October 2022 its ambition to double business from the 2021/2022 financial year to the 2027/2028 financial year, having already doubled business in the five years to March 2022.

BritBox International UK continues to be wholly owned by ITV and is operated separately from BritBox International.

About BBC Studios BBC Studios is a commercial arm of the BBC Group with sales of 2.1 billion (2021/22: 1,630 million). Able to take an idea seamlessly from thought to screen and beyond, the business is built around two areas of operation: Global Content Studio, which produces, invests and distributes content globally, and Channels & Streaming, with channels, services and enterprises co-branded BBC in the UK and internationally. Around 2,500 hours of award-winning British programming is produced by the business each year, with over 80% of BBC Studios' total revenue coming from non-BBC clients including Discovery, Apple and Netflix. Its content is internationally recognized across a wide range of genres and specialisms, with brands such as Strictly Come Dancing/Dancing with the Stars, Top Gear, Planet series, Bluey and Doctor Who. BBC.com is BBC Studios' global digital news platform, providing up-to-the-minute international news, in-depth analysis and features. BBC Studios | Website | Press office | I tweet | LinkedIn | Instagram |

