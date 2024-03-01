PGI status an assessment for farmers Muir North and South





Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir MLA has described the achievement of PGI status within the EU for Irish Grass Fed beef, similar to that given to Champagne, as a tremendous accolade for farmers North and South.

The Minister for the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) is co-hosting an event at the Weir family farm near Lifford in Co Donegal, with the Minister for the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) Charlie McConalogue, TD, to marked the recognition of beef from Irish grass as a Protected All-Island Geographical Indication (PGI). The granting of GI status to Grass Fed Irish beef puts it on the same pedestal as world-renowned products such as Champagne, Parma ham, Roquefort cheese and, of course, Irish whiskey, Minister Muir said. Having a protected geographical indication is a triumph, a recognition of how a region's unique climate, landscape and practices translate into food and drink, giving them a distinct flavor and character. It is wonderful that the pedigree of Irish Grass Fed Beef has achieved this level of international recognition and an appreciation for the tireless farming industry. Minister Muir paid tribute to the Livestock and Meat Commission and the Bia Board for their collaborative work with processors and producers in progressing the successful application, as well as Minister McConalogue and the Rt Hon Mark Spencer, Defra's Minister for Food, Agriculture and Fisheries, for their support they gave to achieve this status. Minister Muir added: The whole process has been a tremendous success, not only in ensuring that Northern and Southern farmers get the recognition they deserve, but in developing strong working relationships between government bodies North, South, East and West. I hope that these relationships will be developed further in any future All-Island GI applications. Minister McConalogue said: On this very positive day for Irish farmers and Irish beef, marking the registration of the All-Iceland Protected Geographical Indication for Irish grass-fed beef, we are also marking the first of many positive engagements that I look forward to with Ministerial colleagues , Minister Andrew Muir. I welcome that with the Assembly and Executive back in place, Minister Muir and I are together, here in my county of Donegal, to mark this crucial achievement for our island and for our farmers. I would like to congratulate the applicants Bord Bia and the Livestock and Meat Commission for achieving this on behalf of producers and processors across the island. The collaboration between my Department, Northern Ireland's Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, the UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Bord Bia and the Livestock and Meat Commission is reflective of the valuable and ongoing cooperation north- south on agricultural matters and our positive engagements in the interest of farmers and processors throughout the island. The Minister added that today's visit to this excellent beef farm in Donegal is a reminder of the quality and durability of Irish beef and why it is in such high demand around the world. The primary production from Irish farmers that goes into creating our internationally respected quality food is the backbone of our agri-food sector. Securing PGI status is recognition of these premium standards. I look forward to seeing these PGI products on European supermarket shelves and continuing to tell the story of Irish agriculture to an international audience. Notes to editors: All media inquiries should be directed to the DAERA Press Office: [email protected] or telephone: 028 9016 3460. The Executive Information Service operates an out-of-hours service for media inquiries only from 1800 to 08:00 Monday to Friday and on weekends and public holidays. The press officer can be contacted on 028 9037 8110. Share this page







