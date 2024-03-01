560 million investments for the modernization of nuclear submarines supporting more than 1000 jobs





560 million contract awarded for the maintenance of HMS VICTORIOUS in Plymouth

The Secretary of Defense announces a boost to the local economy that will support 1,000 jobs

It follows major investments in the largest naval base in Western Europe One of the UK's ballistic missile submarines HMS VICTORIOUS is to be modernized under a new £560m contract following a deal with Babcock as part of the government's plan to keep the UK safe. More than 1,000 jobs will remain in Plymouth and the surrounding South West region. The maintenance work will see the submarine modernized and upgraded. As one of the Vanguard class submarines, HMS VICTORIOUS is a key component of the UK's Continuous Deterrence at Sea, helping to protect our freedoms every minute of every day. For nearly 55 years, there has always been a Royal Navy ballistic missile submarine at sea. Armed with strategic nuclear missiles, these submarines have acted as a constant deterrent to nations at sea, sending a clear message to potential aggressors. Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said: In an increasingly dangerous world, it is essential that we continue to invest in one of our most important assets, our nuclear deterrent. This is another UK partnership with Babcock, which will help keep the UK safe, boost the local economy and support 1,000 jobs. On my recent visit to HMNB Devonport, it was a privilege to speak to sailors and staff whose work contributes directly to our national security. It follows a £750m funding boost for Devonport Naval Base, announced in November 2023, which will significantly improve infrastructure. Creating around 1,000 construction roles, the work will also support the maintenance of existing and future submarines and increase the shipyards' ability to deliver major defense projects. Babcock has brought new delivery and repair techniques to the program, drawing on experience from their wider group and other sectors. These innovations are targeted at the most complex areas of this project to reduce time and risk in delivery. Second Sea Lord Vice Admiral Martin Connell said: The Royal Navy carries out no more important mission than Operation Relentless, the continuous strategic deterrence patrols at sea which have been carried out by our submarines continuously since 1969. The mission requires an unprecedented national effort in support, maintaining our Vanguard-class submarines to the highest engineering standards. The refit of HMS Victorious will allow the boat to carry out preventive patrols until the next generation of submarines, the Dreadnought class, enter service. Babcock CEO David Lockwood said: Babcock CEO David Lockwood said: Delivering the program for this vital and complex defense asset is our top priority. We are proud to have been awarded this complex defense program which will use our deep engineering expertise to help keep the UK safe. Southwest recently became the Marine and Maritime Launchpad countries, recognizing its leadership in this sector. The area will receive an additional 7.5 million funding to support outstanding innovation projects within the sea. The shipbuilding enterprise directly supports over 43,000 jobs across the country, with over 19,000 employed in the South West alone.

