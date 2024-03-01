Joint Asbestos Investigation Update | Department of Environment, Science and Innovation, Queensland

No further evidence of asbestos contamination has been found at the first 23 waste sites tested as part of the ongoing Department for Environment, Science and Innovation (DESI) investigation.

All samples tested have now returned negative for asbestos, except for one sample taken from NuGrow's Swanbank facility.

That sample was confirmed by laboratory testing to contain asbestos, described as two fibrous fragments each measuring approximately 1.5 mm by 3 mm.

DESI will continue its investigations and has expanded its inspection and testing outside South East Queensland, with samples taken from six sites so far.

DESI has requested that NuGrow provide information about possible sources of asbestos and is also conducting its own investigations into how the asbestos may have been brought to the site.

As an additional precaution, the Department has also today expanded air quality monitoring in the Swanbank area to specifically test for the presence of any airborne asbestos. Those results will likely be available next week.

DESI, Queensland Health and Workplace Health and Safety Queensland (WHSQ) will continue to work closely to assess any risks to workers at sites where material from NuGrow has been distributed, and to the general public.

WHSQ is engaging with workplaces that have received materials from NuGrow's Ipswich facility since February 2 and will continue to provide updated information about sites which may have received potentially contaminated soil on its website.

The WHSQ website also provides advice and guidance for people concerned about the soil products they have purchased.

The community can also contact the DESI pollution hotline on 1300 130 372, press 2.

DESI began proactive, preliminary testing at landfill operations, transfer stations, landscape suppliers, composters and mulch suppliers in South East Queensland on 20 February 2024.

Quotes attributed to Brad Wirth, Executive Director, Compliance, Department of Environment, Science and Innovation:

“Today's results have shown us that the risk of asbestos contamination in soil, mulch and compost in Queensland is low and we hope these results bring some comfort to the community.

“While the source of the asbestos at the NuGrow site has yet to be determined, it is time to remind waste operators of their obligations to properly inspect incoming waste for asbestos and establish procedures to separate and manage any asbestos taken.

“Determining whether NuGrow has met its environmental responsibilities is a focus of the department's investigation.”

Quotes attributed to Peter McKay, Queensland Workplace Health and Safety Regulator:

“WHSQ's investigation into the supply chain of potentially contaminated soil is ongoing.

“We will continue to keep our website updated with the location of public sites that may have received this material.

“Given the nature of its use and the extremely small size of a positive sample found, the risk to the public is low, but we will continue to take no risks.”

Quotes attributed to Queensland Health Chief Executive (Health Protection and Regulation) John Piispanen:

“There is a low risk to public health based on everything we know at this time.

“We would encourage members of the public to take reasonable and practical precautions when handling garden soil, compost and mulch.

“This may include wearing gardening gloves, wearing a P2 mask and washing hands after handling the material.”