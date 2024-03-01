



Wigan Council leaders add their voices to the Family Support Fund calls (L-R) Councilors Susan Gambles, Nazia Rehman and Jenny Bullen Finance, welfare and children's services chiefs from Wigan Council have joined calls for an extension of the Family Support Fund (HSF). Ahead of the Spring Budget, cabinet members are backing a growing number of voices from across the local government, community and charity sectors calling on central government to renew beyond next month. Set against a backdrop of council budget cuts, HSF has been providing various forms of hardship payments, supporting thousands of residents in need. In Wigan Borough, she has worked alongside the Here For You welfare support campaign, helping with the Warm Welcome Spaces network, food pantry vouchers and energy payments, among other things. Well-known organizations and charities such as the Children's Society, Barnardo's, the Trussell Trust and the Joseph Rowntree Foundation have all called on central government to extend it for at least another year. Councilor Nazia Rehman, cabinet member for finance, resources and transformation, said: “We have consistently called for a long-term plan for local government finances so that councils can plan ahead to ensure vital services for communities are maintained. ours. “The uncertainty over the Family Support Fund puts even more pressure on municipalities that are already setting their budgets in challenging circumstances. “Expanding funding and committing to a multi-year solution would be a step in the right direction.” Over the past two years, from April 2022 to March 2024, the value of HSF in Wigan Borough has been more than £14 million. Councilor Susan Gambles, cabinet member for housing and well-being, said: “One of the most important tasks of central and local government is to protect those who are most vulnerable in society. Alongside our local schemes, the Family Support Fund has been a safety net that has prevented thousands from falling into crisis. “It has been effective because of the flexibility it offers local authorities to adapt it to the needs of their communities. Now is not the time for it to be reduced or reduced and make it even harder for us to deal with the cost of living crisis. In Wigan Borough, the majority of the fund (47 per cent) was used to feed school-age children during the school holidays. Councilor Jenny Bullen, cabinet member for children and families, said: “There is no doubt that scrapping the Family Support Fund will increase the levels of hardship for families across our borough. “This has a negative impact on our finances here at Wigan Council because our priority is to support young people and families as much as we can. “We are more than happy to add our voice and join the calls to ask the government to reconsider.” Posted on Friday, March 1, 2024

