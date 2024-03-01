Be alert to money and phone fraud scammers





Every year thousands of people, including university students are targeted by criminals. We are reminding our students to remain vigilant and aware of the ways in which they may be subject to, or unwittingly become involved in, criminal activity. One of the ways students are targeted by scammers is through online job ads. These ads can sometimes appear on social media, offering the chance to earn hundreds of pounds for very little work. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. This can make you a 'money mule' and you can be prosecuted, as money laundering supports organized and serious crime. What is a 'money mule'? A money mule is someone who allows fraudsters to 'launder' (or transfer) money through their bank account in exchange for cash, in order to transfer the proceeds of criminal activity through the UK banking system. Your bank account may be closed or frozen and you may be involved in criminal activity without realizing it. You will find it difficult to access other student loans, it will be difficult to get a phone contract and you could go to prison for up to 14 years. How to stay protected There are ways you can protect yourself from becoming a 'money mule': Be wary of messages or phone calls from anyone offering you money in exchange for accepting payments into your bank account;

Don't share your bank details with someone you don't know and trust – especially if it's a stranger who has contacted you by phone, email or social media;

Be vigilant – watch out for any unusual activity in your bank account (for example, if you see money deposited into your account and then withdrawn);

Be aware that the consequences of becoming a 'money mule' can be serious. For more information on how to avoid being a money mule, see this data sheet from HM Revenue & Customsand go to moneymules.co.uk. Phone scam Criminals also target students, especially international students, over the phone, pretending to be organizations such as the Home Office, an embassy, ​​the police or a bank. They will usually say that you have committed a crime or offense, or that there is some sort of immigration problem. The criminal often demands money, sometimes calling it a “fine”, or may ask you to provide personal information or bank details. The caller may give you their name and phone number to convince you that they are real. They will speak dramatically, talking about deporting or canceling your visa. This is a common technique of scammers to cause panic and pressure you into paying the fake fine. If you receive such a call: not make a payment of any kind

make a payment of any kind not give the caller any personal information and do not confirm that any information they have is correct. If you think that your bank account may have been misused, or that you have been involved in fraudulent or money laundering activity, talk to your bank directly about it. You may also wish to report the matter to the police via Fraud Action website or call 0300 123 2040. You can also contact International Student Support at [email protected], DSU Advice or DMU Security. Posted on Friday, March 1, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dmu.ac.uk/current-students/hot-topics/2024/march/be-vigilant-of-money-mule-and-phone-fraud-scammers.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos