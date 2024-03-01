Efforts to deter money mule activity and support exploited victims will be strengthened through a 22-point action plan announced by Security Minister Tom Tugendhat today (1 March 2024). The plan will include a newly funded post at the Children's Society to raise awareness of child financial exploitation and will also increase joint work to identify collusion mules through intelligence sharing.

A money mule is someone who moves and hides ill-gotten gains on behalf of nefarious criminals, including drug dealers, human traffickers, and fraudsters.

Cifas estimates there were 37,000 bank accounts that demonstrated money-laundering behavior in 2023. Around £10bn of illegal money is laundered every year in the UK, according to estimates from the National Crime Agency (NCA).

About 23% of money mules are under 21 years old, and 65% are under 30 years old. They are often regulated by criminal gangs, which offer them the opportunity to make easy money. Once in the system, the gangs will then coerce them into committing further offenses, including blackmail, debt slavery and extortion.

That's why the government is funding a new Financial Exploitation Society Leadat TheChildrens, which will lead a growing movement to educate those on the front line, including bank workers, teachers and police. Her work will ensure that thousands of children who are at risk of being exploited by criminal gangs get the support they need.

The Government is publishing new frontline guidance that will enable practitioners to recognize and respond to financial exploitation related to money laundering, so that victims and potential victims get the protection and support they need.

The Minister of Security, Tom Tugendhat, said:

I am determined to stop the hateful criminals who exploit and profit from our children, and it is important to stop this vicious cycle. The invaluable work of Children's Societies will protect victims who are being exploited while our wider action plan will ensure that these evil criminals face the full force of the law.

Financial exploitation is a form of abuse that can have a damaging and long-lasting impact. In some cases, for example, vulnerable people have had difficulty opening bank accounts and received criminal charges.

The Government recognizes these children as victims and, through the work of the Children's Society, is raising awareness to help protect vulnerable people and ensure victims are able to rebuild their lives.

The NCA is further educating young people, parents and education professionals, which will help raise awareness of money laundering and the strategies used by criminals to recruit potential mules. This builds on our work with the Association for the Teaching of Citizenship to create a comprehensive set of interactive lessons designed for secondary school students. Topics covered include money fraud as well as phishing and social media scams.

Katie Darlington, Head of Funding at The Children's Society, said:

We were working to better identify and tackle the financial exploitation of children, a growing harm that is part of wider work to tackle child abuse. Such exploitation can cause real trauma to the children caught up in it and they need our help, not blame. With the expertise of frontline professionals such as teachers, youth workers and police officers together with the knowledge of the banking sector, and most importantly listening to children and young people themselves, our approach will ensure that this work is led by the knowledge and experiences of the most affected young people.

The Children's Society's work is part of the 22-point money mules action plan, which will protect the public, further our understanding of the threat posed by money mules, protect victims, prosecute criminal gangs and disrupts cash flow.

The National Economic Crime Center (NECC), at the NCA, is already working closely with the police and the private sector, as well as those based across the continent, to crack down on money laundering. In the money mule action plan, the NCA has committed to delivering a public awareness campaign on the money mule, as well as continuing to work with the Home Office, private sector and third sector partners on an online money mule hub, which will contain instructions. advice and support on this topic.

Nick Sharp, Deputy Director of the National Economic Crime Center (NECC), said:

A lack of cash is used by organized criminals to hide the proceeds of some of the UK's most serious crimes. At NECC, we work tirelessly with our colleagues in the police and the private sector, both in the UK and across Europe, to stem the flow of illicit funds. We know that a significant proportion of money mules are under the age of 30, and many are regulated or required to provide the service while in sixth form, college or university. Those involved put themselves and those around them at risk by associating with dangerous criminals and becoming complicit in serious and organized crime. We are proud to be working with the government to prevent further exploitation of young people and to raise awareness of what is a significant threat to the public.

To further increase cooperation between operational partners in this space, the City of London Police will establish a new intelligence unit to improve the police response to money mules and money laundering. This new unit will specifically target mule herders and feed intelligence to the regional organized crime unit (ROCU).