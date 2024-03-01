



In support of the Inspire Inclusion theme for International Women's Day 2024, Globeducate will broadcast nine short, fascinating interviews led by members of the group's executive committee. The initiative is designed to bring to life this year's campaign for students over the age of 10 in Globeducate schools in 12 countries. Globeducate is one of the world's leading K12 education groups with 60+ premium bilingual and international schools, educating 40,000 students. Students in our schools often benefit from inspirational guest speakers and visits, such as when internationally renowned primatologist and environmentalist Dr Jane Goodall spoke at Agora Andorra International School, or when students attend Globeducate events and hear from athletes, politicians and Olympic leaders . To celebrate International Women's Day this year, we wanted our students to have the opportunity to hear our women leaders ask questions from our schools to some inspiring women. The following interviews will take place in the evenings Monday 4th, Tuesday 5th and Wednesday 6th March. Students were presented with information about the careers of nine women leaders and invited to ask questions – more than 70 questions per individual. These formed the basis of our interviews. The program includes interviews with senior leaders in the fields of nuclear medicine, AI, technology, renewable energy, sports, FMCG and marketing, politics, youth marketing, finance and consulting. The following interviews will take place on Thursday March 7 and Friday March 8. Follow our Globeducate social media channels to follow direct links to interviews. The first International Women's Day was held in March 1911. The world-renowned feminist, journalist and activist, Gloria Steinem, once said: “The history of women's struggle for equality does not belong to any single feminist or organization, but to the collective efforts of all those who care about human rights. Join in and make International Women's Day your day by doing what you can to support and advance women… the falsification of women's economic empowerment

recruitment, retention and development of female talent

supporting women and girls in leadership, decision-making, business and STEM

designing and building infrastructure that meets the needs of women and girls

helping women and girls make informed decisions about their health

involving women and girls in sustainable agriculture and food security

providing women and girls with access to quality education and training

increasing the participation and achievements of women and girls in sports

promoting the creative and artistic talent of women and girls

addressing further areas that support the advancement of women and girls Follow our Globeducate social media channels for daily updates and see what you can take away from these inspiring interviews.

