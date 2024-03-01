TV series about northern Sask. fires lit for season two

Wildfires ravaged much of Saskatchewan last summer, leaving first responders scrambling to tame the flames in one of the most extreme fire seasons the province has ever seen.

A film crew was on the ground in northern Saskatchewan documenting the journey of First Nation firefighters and first responders for the second season of the television series Guardians of the North.

“The winds were strong and you didn't know what you were going to get from day to day,” said Avery Legare, a La Ronge fire base supervisor who is featured on the show.

“It's some of the worst I've seen in 15 years of working fires, and I've been all over Canada and the United States.”

The second season of the series follows the teams fighting the fires in Saskatchewan last year. (Submitted by Wavelength Entertainment)

The six-part documentary gives viewers a glimpse into the dangerous work that response teams face after a community is evacuated due to approaching wildfires.

Crews from Saskatchewan First Nations Emergency Management and the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency are the focus of the series.

“It's not an easy job. It's not a fun job,” Legare said. “It takes a lot of days, but it's rewarding in the end.”

An unprecedented year

The film crews had planned to start production on the second season ofGuardians of the Northlast summer, but with reduced snow cover last year, the fires broke out earlier than expected.

That meant they had to start filming in May after they got a call from emergency crews that the northern fires had broken out.

“So we had to get up very quickly, a month ago, to try to capture some of the exciting action that happened in May,” said Chris Triffo, a producer for the show.

“It was such an unprecedented year. So we had a lot more stories in the air.”

In the new season, viewers can see what happens after a town is evacuated due to a fire. (Submitted by Wavelength Entertainment)

Triffo said crews ultimately made filming decisions based on safety and conducted thorough assessments of where to take their cameras.

“We are not allowed to go into situations that are extremely difficult,” Triffo said. “Once the situation is deemed safe, then we are allowed to go to some of them.”

The key to capturing these moments is being in the right place at the right time, he said.

“We also had the advantage of giving the firefighters small cameras. So in some of the real situations where we can't go, we're able to film them through the eyes of the firefighters with small cameras that they can we equip them.

Featuring Saskatchewan

Provincial Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman believes Saskatchewan's film industry is in a period of renewal.

“It's very important that we showcase what we have here in Saskatchewan,” said Merriman, who attended a screening for the TV series on Thursday.

“Not just in the news reports and not just politicians talking about it, but what real people are experiencing in Saskatchewan and how we're working together with our indigenous communities, with our northern communities.”

Season 2 will follow fire crew members who fight fires from the ground, air and water. (Submitted by Wavelength Entertainment)

Wavelength Entertainment, which produced the series, received $280,000 in financial support from the province through the Creative Saskatchewan feature film and television production grant.

The six-episode series will begin airing on March 5 at 10pm on Citytv.