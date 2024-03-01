ULM Kinesiology faculty members publish a co-authored article in international journal





Professor of Kinesiology at ULM Dr. William Hey (left) and instructor Jessica Reynolds recently co-authored onen article in the International Journal of Pedagogical Research. MONROE, LA ULM kinesiology professor Dr. William Hey recently co-authored an article in the International Journal of Educational Research with instructor Jessica Reynolds.

The title of the research is Study of US College Faculty During the COVID-19 Pandemic: Severity Perceptions, Concerns, Information Sources, Preventive Behaviors, Barriers to Work Performance, and Impact on Work Productivity. The study examines the perceptions and experiences of US college faculty during the COVID-19 pandemic. The project was the first of its kind and provided information that added a limited amount of knowledge to the research literature, said Dr. Hey. Along with Reynolds and Dr. Hey, colleagues from Southeastern Louisiana University, University of Louisiana-Lafayette and Salisbury University joined the project. Dr. Hey and Reynolds became part of the research project through Dr. Hayes, Dr. Eddie Hebert of Southeastern Louisiana University. With over 400 study participants, a portion of these study participants were ULM faculty. Data for this study were collected during the Fall 2020 semester using an online survey. Dr. Hey says the most enjoyable part of publishing is mentoring faculty like Reynolds. At this point in my career, mentoring faculty just starting their careers to participate in research is more rewarding than me co-authoring an article in an international journal, said Dr. Hey. Personally, it means more, and I get more satisfaction from encouraging young lecturers like my colleague Ms. Jessica Reynolds to experience being part of a multifaceted project like this. The Journal of Pedagogical Research is published four times a year and includes peer-reviewed, innovative and original research articles in various fields of education. The journal aims to advance knowledge in the field of educational science and provide an integrated view of the field from multiple disciplines. A free, downloadable copy of the article can be found at https://www.pedagogicalresearch.com/article/studying-us-college-faculty-during-the-covid-19-pandemic-perceptions-of-severity-concerns-sources-of-13885.

