USA: Spyware Takes a Welcome Step Towards Accountability for Those Targeted with Spyware NSO





A district in the US court has ordered Israeli spy firm NSO Group to reveal documents and codes related to its infamous Pegasus spying on WhatsApp. Responding to the news, Amnesty International's Head of Security Lab Donncha Cearbhaill said: This ruling brings us one step closer to holding the up to 1,400 WhatsApp users targeted with the Pegasus spyware in this case, as well as countless other individuals around the world who have continued to be targeted since this case was filed. in 2019. This court order sends a clear signal to the surveillance industry that it cannot continue to enable spyware abuse with impunity. While the court's decision is a positive development, it is disappointing that NSO Group will be allowed to continue to keep secret the identities of its customers who are responsible for this illegal targeting. Donncha Carball Head of the Security Laboratory at Amnesty International NSO Group says Pegasus only sells to authorized government customers. Our Security Lab has documented the massive scale and breadth of Pegasus' use against human rights defenders and journalists around the world. It is vital that Pegasus targets find out who purchased and deployed the spyware against them so they can seek meaningful remediation. Background: The order is part of an ongoing lawsuit in which WhatsApp claims NSO Groups spyware was used to target 1,400 of its users. Various legal attempts by NSO Group to avoid legal liability in this case have been rejected. Progress toward more transparency through such legal disclosures is a long-overdue avenue for those targeted by NSO Groups' spyware to receive compensation for the damages they have experienced. This positive development follows similar news in recent weeks in Poland and Spain, where parliamentary and judicial investigations are seeking to uncover the truth behind multiple forensically documented cases of Pegasus spy software being misused against political opponents.

