Here is a summary of the latest customs and international trade law news: Customs and Border Protection (CBP) BKP Commercial Customs Operations Advisory Committee (COAC) renamed 14 members for the 17th term.

The Customs Commercial Operations Advisory Committee (KOAC) will hold it quarterly meeting on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Charleston, SC.

BKP is accepting applications to operate a Centralized examination station (CES) at Port Huron Area Port, Michigan. The initial phase of the process will consist of a 60-day application period, or “open season.” CBP said applications to operate CES must be received by April 12.

CBP's The Trade Office has issued its update Public Guide: How CBP Determines Bond Amounts to reflect current agency policies and procedures.

Reminder: CBP has advised that as of February 1, the Division of Revenue will only accept the current version of CBP Form 5106 . Federal Trade Commission (FTC) The FTC is hosting a number of virtual and in-person events for National Consumer Protection Week (NCPW) 2024 next week. NCPW is a time when the FTC, national and local organizations, and individuals from around the country come together to discuss information and advice on fraud, identity theft and other consumer protection issues. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) FDA submits complaints seeking maximum fines against 20 other retailers for selling unauthorized Elf Bar e-cigarettes.

FDA announced that grease sealants containing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are no longer being sold for use in food packaging in the US

FDA issued instruction for industry outlining how firms can voluntarily engage with the FDA before marketing food from genome-edited plants. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) OFAC extends the deadline for the arrival of sea products of Russian origin from third countries.

OFAC final rule making it easier for non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to export certain humanitarian goods and activities to North Korea came into effect. The rule amends the regulations to modify one general license and add three new general licenses. Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) MFK published one final rule on custody and indemnity billing practices. The rule sets new requirements for how common carriers and marine terminal operators (MTOs) must bill for indemnity and demurrage charges, providing clarity on who can be billed, within what timeframe, and the process for disputing bills.

Hede (HONGKONG) International Shipping Limited was classified by FMC as a controlled carrier of the Government of the People's Republic of China and added to the agency's Controlled Carrier List.

Nearly 120 national and state trade organizations asked President Biden in a paper on February 16 to re-appoint Carl Bentzel for a second term as MFK Commissioner. Department of Commerce US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo I will lead members of the Presidents' Export Council (PEC) in Bangkok, Thailand from March 13 to 14, 2024, to identify opportunities for the United States and Thailand to strengthen economic relations on a number of critical issues, including manufacturing, supply chain sustainability of supply, artificial. intelligence and clean technology.

The Office of Trade Agreement Policy and Negotiations (TAPN) of the Department of Commerce, International Trade Administration (ITA) has developed a Smelt Country Panel indicating where the primary aluminum used in the manufacture of imported aluminum products was smelted. Consumer Product Safety Commission Over 100,000 bottles of hydrogen peroxide rinse REMEMBER because of the risk of poisoning. Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) encore Spreads Lists 93 entities in Russia's war effort support entities, updates the list of high-priority items, and issues business advice with interagency partners.

encore added a Chinese electronics company and a technology software company headquartered in Canada on the Entity List for attempting to illegally purchase US goods or engaging in other activities that are inconsistent with US national security and foreign policy. United States Trade Representative (USTR) USTR releases annual report on China's WTO compliance The report details the breadth and scale of China's non-trade policies and practices and the serious harm they cause to workers, businesses and industries in the United States and around the world.

US International Trade Commission (USITC) USITC VOTE to start an investigation of certain network devices that support NETCONF. The investigation is based on a complaint filed by Optimum Communications Services, Inc., of Jersey City, NJ, alleging patent infringement. Department of Justice (DD) The Florida Conspirators CONVICTED to nearly five years in prison each for evading more than $42 million in taxes while illegally importing and selling plywood.

Russian citizen admits guilt to allegations of illegal purchases of military-grade micro-displays for Russian end users. The defendant used shell companies to operate an illegal procurement network that fraudulently obtained from US distributors large quantities of dual-use, military-grade microelectronics on behalf of end-users based in Russia.

A man from Florida admits guilt for conspiring to smuggle the turtles into Germany and Hong Kong and falsely labeling the turtles on relevant documents. Government Accountability Office (GAO) GAO in response to a request from Senate leadership has agreed to begin a review of US air cargo facilities and ground operations. GAO is seeking information on: Recent and future trends in the US air cargo industry. Factors affecting capacity and efficiency in air cargo facilities. Ability of existing air cargo facilities and ground operations to meet current and projected demand.

Congress House and Senate both PASSED a stopgap bill to avoid a partial government shutdown at the end of the week. The stopgap measure will extend funding on a short-term basis and set two deadlines on March 8 and 22.

22 Representatives of the House wrote a letter USDA and USTR expressing concern that the lack of a strategy to open markets through free trade agreements is leading to a trade deficit in agriculture. Industry news Colgate-Palmolive Faces a greenwashing lawsuit on toothpaste tube recycling claims. The lawsuit alleges that the recycling claim misleads consumers by representing that its plastic toothpaste tubes are recyclable even though most US recycling facilities do not accept them.

US Supreme Court said he will not consider whether whistleblower Brutus Trading should have been allowed a hearing by a lower court in its case accusing UK-based Standard Chartered Bank of violating sanctions against Iran.



