The PEI Government budget fails to adequately address public sector concerns





Ashley Clark, President of the CUPEPEI Division, today expressed disappointment with the announcement of the PEI Governments 2024-2025 operating budget, stating that it does not address critical needs within the public sector. While the PEI Government's budget emphasizes investments in health care, housing and affordability, it simply does not go far enough to address the pressing concerns facing our frontline workers and residents, said Ashley Clark. The administration of Premier Dennis Kings continues to overlook the essential needs of our health care system and fails to adequately support our valued public sector workers. Clark noted that despite allocations for health care improvements, the budget fails to address fundamental issues that contribute to staff shortages, wage disparities and resource shortages within the health care sector. Allocation of funds for additional patient medical homes and the recruitment of doctors is laudable, but without addressing fundamental issues such as the behavior of long-term care (LTC) workers in the public sector, these measures remain insufficient, she stressed. CUPE PEI notes that private sector wages would not need to reach parity with health care if PEI embraced LTC as a public service. Health care wages are very low, and it is much worse in private LTC, said Clark. Additionally, Clark criticized the budget for lacking substantive measures to improve relations with frontline workers. Premier Dennis King must recognize the importance of building better relationships with our frontline workers who have served our communities tirelessly and this is not reflected in our bargaining talks with the province at all, Clark asserted. Improving public services requires serious financial investment and requires cooperation and genuine respect for public sector employees. CUPE PEI urged the PEI Government to prioritize meaningful dialogue with unions and public sector workers to address their concerns effectively. We call on Premier Dennis King and his government to engage in constructive dialogue with CUPE locals to develop comprehensive solutions that prioritize the well-being of our workers and the residents they serve, Clark concluded.

