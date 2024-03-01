2024 Salute to Women in FIU History | FIU news

It's Women's History Month, and FIU has many remarkable women to credit its success. The individuals featured here, one retired from college and two still very much on the front lines, join together an impressive list from pioneers who embraced great challenges, led by example and created legacies that still influence us today.

In the early 1950s, the parents of future College of Nursing and Health Sciences dean Nicole Wertheim secured permission for their brilliant three-year-old to spend time at a North Carolina elementary school because preschool had not yet been invented. One of 10 siblings, observant Strickland Clock She eagerly followed her successful farmer father—a respected community leader and Baptist minister who annually grew 80 acres of tobacco and raised 65,000 chickens—as he negotiated equipment deals and interacted with buyers. Flash forward, and high school valedictorian Ora would go on to earn a bachelor's degree and then, from Boston University, a master's and nursing degree and, in her 20s, a doctorate. (in record time) from UNC Greensboro. In between, she insisted on practicing real nursing at Harlem Hospital and even received an American Nurses Association health policy fellowship and a congressional internship that taught her skills she would use years later to apply to successful creation of the National Institute of Nursing Research. within the National Institute of Health. (Recently, she drew on that experience to advocate for and help secure $125 million in recurring funding for nursing education programs across Florida.)

As a first-time faculty member, Strickland experienced a backlash from those who distrusted the “new” youth. She quickly won over the doubters with a federal grant to train 250 nurses from around the country in a first-of-its-kind program that introduced the idea of ​​evidence-based practice as the basis for evaluating outcomes for both nursing education and patient care. patients. . “No one had done this before, and they thought I was off the wall,” she recalls of what has since become the standard approach. “I brought the nursing profession in, kicking and screaming,” she adds of those who felt she overstepped her bounds. “I was kind of a rebel in nursing.”

Throughout her career, Strickland fielded offers for deanships, but never felt called to leave the research, writing, and teaching she loved. (“My students,” she replies when asked what she's most proud of.) As a professor at Emory University in Atlanta, Strickland crossed paths with a former associate of Martin Luther King Jr. The man recognized her from health information segments on local news and begged her to apply her talents to an institution serving minorities. When FIU's nursing school came knocking in 2011 — as a consultant, Strickland had previously helped establish her Ph.D. program (she had a hand in founding doctoral programs at Emory, the University of Maryland, Johns Hopkins, Ohio State, Indiana University, and others)—she easily accepted the top job and quickly got the school into the Top 50 nationally, raising first-time boarding pass rates above 90% across all programs and attracting a transformative philanthropic gift. “I thank God for the pleasure I have to work and serve FIU and its surrounding communities,” says Strickland, recently retired and currently serving 13 years.th book. “It's been a joy.”

According to everyone but her, Marianna Baum is a bad one. People in the know — including the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce, which in 2022 officially awarded her the unconventional title of distinguished university professor — recognize her leadership and investigative prowess as everything and more.

Baum set the trend for her career decades ago when she secured tens of millions of dollars in NIH funding at another institution for essential work in nutritional supplementation for HIV and AIDS patients, a field she pioneered. After attending FIU, she joined the Robert Stempel College of Public Health and Social Work in 2001 and soon after began traveling to Botswana, then the country with the world's highest rate of HIV infection, as the leader of a clinical trial that often targeted young women. – Intentionally exposed to the virus. “We saved millions of lives,” Baum says of the extraordinary effort to prolong people's health until antiretroviral drugs become available to them. Her many other projects include three ongoing, long-term studies — two of them about COVID and launched with federal dollars shortly after the pandemic began — based at her research clinic in downtown Miami. There she oversees a 15-member team that regularly interviews, examines and collects samples from more than 1,500 individuals within the community.

Alumna and current PhD candidate Haley Fonseca works as a research coordinator at the clinic and can't say enough about Baum's investment in her future. “I am confident that any job I get after graduation, I am prepared because of the mentorship given to me by Dr. first author on four published papers.

Today, Baum has a career total of nearly $100 million in grants. She is an FIU Top Scholar with hundreds of publications and conference presentations to her credit and a Fellow of the American College of Clinical Pharmacology. However, she remains on the fence about the label many people give her. “I don't really consider myself bad,” laughs the mother of two sons (one a lawyer and one partner in a private equity firm, she says proudly), who was raised in the former Czechoslovakia by well-educated parents who pushed him to shine. “I just work hard. I try to help as many people as I can with my work.”

Marylis Nepomechie arrived on campus in 1997 as a licensed architect, working to direct a new graduate program and along the way has exerted a critical influence on those aspiring to create the world of the 21st century. Drawn to her career by a loving father, whose built designs in Cuba, where she was born, still stand as exemplars of mid-century style, Nepomechie has won dozens of awards for her professional and academic projects, such as and research grants and funding in national support. and international exhibitions. She has lectured and presented around the world, served as national president-elect of the National Architectural Accreditation Board and the Association of Collegiate Schools of Architecture, and co-chaired the education committee of the International Union of Architects.

This broad experience has crystallized the big picture: “If you're in any of the professions that help build the physical community in which we live, you have a responsibility to that community to be actively engaged,” says Nepomechie. “Whether through advocating for better infrastructure, for more effective transit, for housing affordability and access, for urban sustainability, in all these areas of critical impact, architects have unique agency. Our expertise enables us to speak convincingly, with powerful voices.” To this end, it has ensured that the next generation understands the increasing demands that the natural environment places on the built environment. In 2010, she led a multidisciplinary group of students in creating a solar demonstration home commissioned by the Department of Energy. In 2015, she directed “Miami 2100: Envisioning a Resilient Second Century,” a museum exhibit about climate change planning for which students built a scale model of Greater Miami equipped with lights to simulate gradual uplift predicted sea level. “A lot of public policy, education and advocacy began in earnest at that time,” Nepomechie says of how local politicians and groups responded to the powerful show and accompanying lectures.

Alumna Ana Benatuil M.Arch '13 attests to Nepomechie's impact. “Without her guidance, I wouldn't be where I am today,” says the senior associate and technical director for the Miami office of global architecture firm Gensler, which has focused design on coastal sustainability and collaborated with Nepomechie on a critical report. . Benatuil recalls her mentor inviting scientists and officials from the South Florida Water Management District into the classroom so students could understand the future they would be working in and begin their own research on the issues. “She had an attitude of always questioning what has been done, what can be done and what is possible,” says Benatuil. “She would push us to dig really deep.”