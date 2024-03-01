International
Sask. requires details before joining federal pharmacy plan
Ottawa has released the long-awaited details of the federal government's drug plan with an initial commitment to cover some diabetes treatments and contraception.
But it remains unclear whether Saskatchewan will follow Alberta's lead in ditching the plan.
If Bill C-64 passes Parliament, the federal government will begin negotiations with the provinces and territories for a funding commitment to cover the cost of providing these medications to people for free.
Health Minister Mark Holland said Thursday that he hopes Canadians may enter the program sometime this yearhowever many uncertainties make it difficult to determine an actual start date.
On Friday, the Saskatchewan government said in an emailed statement that it needs more information about the program. The province already has one of the most comprehensive drug coverage plans in Canada, the statement said.
“Our residents are currently being protected from high drug costs through several provincially operated programs. At this time, the provincial cost of a national pharmaceutical program being implemented in Saskatchewan is unknown,” the statement said.
The government said in a statement earlier this week that Saskatchewan “is not interested in reducing the scope of its existing drug plan to align with a new national plan if the new plan will result in reduced benefits.”
The province is open to discussions with the federal government about the program, the statement said.
One in four Canadians with diabetes, about 3.7 million people, have reported not following their treatment plans because of cost, according to the federal government.
David Blackburn, professor and associate dean of research in the college of pharmacy and nutrition at the University of Saskatchewan, said that while it's a complicated goal, anything to reduce the burden of drug costs is worth it.
“Diabetes is incredibly common and part of the way we live in Canada and our lifestyle. Diabetes affects a very high number of adults in Canada,” he said Thursday.
But Blackburn said diabetes care is more than just blood sugar-lowering drugs, as diabetics are vulnerable to many other conditions that also require other types of drugs.
“It would be naive of us to think that suddenly all diabetics will have free drugs.”
Many questions remain unanswered: prof
Blackburn said many details about administration and infrastructure are still needed.
“What we don't want to see is a person living in Saskatchewan getting the same amount of support they always have, but now it's coming from the feds instead of the provincial government. We don't want to see just a change in who pays.” he said.
“We want to see people who aren't getting enough support get more support so they can reduce their burden.”
NDPhealth provincial critic Vicki Mowat said in an emailed statement that a national pharmaceutical plan would be good for all Canadians.
“Many people in Saskatchewan don't have access to the medications they need and the Sask. Party government needs to come to the table and secure an agreement that provides coverage for diabetes medication and contraceptives for everyone in our province,” the statement. said.
Plan would be good for Sask.: community group
Caitlin Cottrell, executive director of Saskatoon Sexual Health, said a national pharmaceutical plan would be a step in the right direction.
“We in Canada like to brag that we have universal health care. We don't,” she said. “This is one step closer to achieving what we intend to provide to our population.”
The pharmacy plan will give nine million Canadians of reproductive age better access to contraception to ensure “reproductive autonomy, reducing the risk of unintended pregnancies and improving their ability to plan for the future,” the government said. federal in its press release.
Saskatoon Sexual Health provides contraceptive counseling and prescribes contraceptives ranging from short-acting reversible contraceptives such as birth control pills to long-acting reversible contraceptives such as intrauterine devices. Cottrell said that since long-acting contraceptives cost between $300 and $500, access is a challenge, while short-acting contraceptives cost between $20 and $50 a month.
She said the need in the community is “tremendous,” with people coming in daily seeking contraceptive care and multiple visits each week from people seeking termination of pregnancy care or abortions.
“A large proportion of people seeking termination of pregnancy are either due to a lack of access to contraception or the failure of their contraceptive method.”
Cottrell said they have a small amount of funding to help people who can't afford contraceptives, but they go “through those funds pretty quickly every fiscal year.”
The Alberta government has said it will opt out of the federal government's drug program and Cottrell said he hopes Saskatchewan doesn't follow suit.
“Obviously I'm feeling a little bit of frustration and fear. These are steps that can provide huge amounts of health protection,” she said.
“So to provide something for the population of Canada and for the government to make a decision not to include it for their population, I think is very short-sighted.”
Cottrell said Saskatchewan has the highest teenage pregnancy rates in Canada and skyrocketing STD rates AND the worst rate of new HIV infections in Canada.
“This national pharmaceutical plan would be a huge benefit to many people and not just young women, but everyone of reproductive age. It would be a huge cost-saver,” she said.
“If we can even touch two small areas of health care, contraception and diabetes treatment, the impact will be huge. I think we're going backwards in a lot of our health policy and politics in Saskatchewan right now and that's really concerning .”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatoon/sask-yet-to-determine-if-it-will-opt-out-of-national-pharmacare-plan-1.7131156
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Southeastern successfully hosts Safety Olympics and Montana Tech wins event
- Sask. requires details before joining federal pharmacy plan
- Donald Trump got exactly what he wanted from the Supreme Court
- USA Table Tennis | Lily Zhang becomes the first to qualify for the U.S. Olympic table tennis team
- 2024 Salute to Women in FIU History | FIU news
- Gohar Khan Pakistan: Lawyer Gohar Khan has been re-elected chairman of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.
- Titanic door, Indiana Jones whip and more
- Dress To Impress (DTI) Codes (February 2024) – Destructoid
- Re: Move camera to new Google Home
- The PEI Government budget fails to adequately address public sector concerns
- Biden announces US to drop food aid to Gaza as famine concerns rise
- Algonquin boys' hockey playoff hopes were dashed in double overtime