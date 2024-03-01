Sask. requires details before joining federal pharmacy plan

Ottawa has released the long-awaited details of the federal government's drug plan with an initial commitment to cover some diabetes treatments and contraception.

But it remains unclear whether Saskatchewan will follow Alberta's lead in ditching the plan.

If Bill C-64 passes Parliament, the federal government will begin negotiations with the provinces and territories for a funding commitment to cover the cost of providing these medications to people for free.

Health Minister Mark Holland said Thursday that he hopes Canadians may enter the program sometime this year however many uncertainties make it difficult to determine an actual start date.

On Friday, the Saskatchewan government said in an emailed statement that it needs more information about the program. The province already has one of the most comprehensive drug coverage plans in Canada, the statement said.

“Our residents are currently being protected from high drug costs through several provincially operated programs. At this time, the provincial cost of a national pharmaceutical program being implemented in Saskatchewan is unknown,” the statement said.

The government said in a statement earlier this week that Saskatchewan “is not interested in reducing the scope of its existing drug plan to align with a new national plan if the new plan will result in reduced benefits.”

The province is open to discussions with the federal government about the program, the statement said.

One in four Canadians with diabetes, about 3.7 million people, have reported not following their treatment plans because of cost, according to the federal government.

David Blackburn, professor and associate dean of research in the college of pharmacy and nutrition at the University of Saskatchewan, says many details are still needed about the national pharmacy plan. (Pratyush Dayal/CBC)

David Blackburn, professor and associate dean of research in the college of pharmacy and nutrition at the University of Saskatchewan, said that while it's a complicated goal, anything to reduce the burden of drug costs is worth it.

“Diabetes is incredibly common and part of the way we live in Canada and our lifestyle. Diabetes affects a very high number of adults in Canada,” he said Thursday.

But Blackburn said diabetes care is more than just blood sugar-lowering drugs, as diabetics are vulnerable to many other conditions that also require other types of drugs.

“It would be naive of us to think that suddenly all diabetics will have free drugs.”

Many questions remain unanswered: prof

Blackburn said many details about administration and infrastructure are still needed.

“What we don't want to see is a person living in Saskatchewan getting the same amount of support they always have, but now it's coming from the feds instead of the provincial government. We don't want to see just a change in who pays.” he said.

“We want to see people who aren't getting enough support get more support so they can reduce their burden.”

FRIEND | The Minister of Health says that the cost of the pharmacy will take time to understand: The Minister of Health says that the cost of the pharmacy will take time to understand cost of pharmacy Mark Holland was pressed by reporters as he announced the launch of the program on Thursday. Holland says it will take time to determine the cost of the new service.

NDPhealth provincial critic Vicki Mowat said in an emailed statement that a national pharmaceutical plan would be good for all Canadians.

“Many people in Saskatchewan don't have access to the medications they need and the Sask. Party government needs to come to the table and secure an agreement that provides coverage for diabetes medication and contraceptives for everyone in our province,” the statement. said.

Plan would be good for Sask.: community group

Caitlin Cottrell, executive director of Saskatoon Sexual Health, said a national pharmaceutical plan would be a step in the right direction.

“We in Canada like to brag that we have universal health care. We don't,” she said. “This is one step closer to achieving what we intend to provide to our population.”

The pharmacy plan will give nine million Canadians of reproductive age better access to contraception to ensure “reproductive autonomy, reducing the risk of unintended pregnancies and improving their ability to plan for the future,” the government said. federal in its press release.

Saskatoon Sexual Health provides contraceptive counseling and prescribes contraceptives ranging from short-acting reversible contraceptives such as birth control pills to long-acting reversible contraceptives such as intrauterine devices. Cottrell said that since long-acting contraceptives cost between $300 and $500, access is a challenge, while short-acting contraceptives cost between $20 and $50 a month.

FRIEND | Over-the-counter drugs in Canada: what is covered? Over-the-counter drugs in Canada: what is covered? | About that The federal Liberal government and the NDP have agreed to a framework for new drug legislation, paving the way for some drugs to become over-the-counter in Canada. Andrew Chang examines why the first phase of the proposed plan would cover some contraceptive and diabetes treatments and what questions still remain.

She said the need in the community is “tremendous,” with people coming in daily seeking contraceptive care and multiple visits each week from people seeking termination of pregnancy care or abortions.

“A large proportion of people seeking termination of pregnancy are either due to a lack of access to contraception or the failure of their contraceptive method.”

Cottrell said they have a small amount of funding to help people who can't afford contraceptives, but they go “through those funds pretty quickly every fiscal year.”

The Alberta government has said it will opt out of the federal government's drug program and Cottrell said he hopes Saskatchewan doesn't follow suit.

“Obviously I'm feeling a little bit of frustration and fear. These are steps that can provide huge amounts of health protection,” she said.

“So to provide something for the population of Canada and for the government to make a decision not to include it for their population, I think is very short-sighted.”

Cottrell said Saskatchewan has the highest teenage pregnancy rates in Canada and skyrocketing STD rates AND the worst rate of new HIV infections in Canada .

“This national pharmaceutical plan would be a huge benefit to many people and not just young women, but everyone of reproductive age. It would be a huge cost-saver,” she said.

“If we can even touch two small areas of health care, contraception and diabetes treatment, the impact will be huge. I think we're going backwards in a lot of our health policy and politics in Saskatchewan right now and that's really concerning .”