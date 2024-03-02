Timing is everything in Trump's top three trials – National and International News – FRI March 1, 2024

Timing is everything in Trump's three major trials.

Thousands of cattle lost in Texas wildfires.

There were some important developments this week in three cases against former President Donald Trump. These developments could affect the timing of any potential trials and possibly move them beyond the November election. While Trump's defense strategy from the start has been delay, delay, delay, it's not entirely clear whether delaying the start of this evidence will hurt or help him. If some of these processes end up starting right before the election, it could cause some unflattering headlines for Trump as his campaign is in its final stretch. Polls have found voters are less likely to support Trump if he has a criminal conviction by November.

The case of election interference in Georgia

The final words were heard today in an evidentiary hearing related to the election interference and racketeering trial against Trump and 17 co-defendants in Georgia. Judge Scott McAfee called the hearing to review the charges against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who brought the case.

One of Trump's defendants accused Willis of profiting from the prosecution of the case by hiring her boyfriend as lead prosecutor. Prosecutor Nathan Wade and Willis took several romantic trips together. The main questions centered on whether Willis reimbursed Wade for the travel arrangements he paid for, and also whether the two were already in a relationship when Willis hired Wade to prosecute the case. Wade testified that Willis had reimbursed him, in cash, but could produce no evidence to support his claims. One of the witnesses who had originally claimed that Willis and Wade's relationship predated Wade's employment in the Trump case later recanted and said the claim was based on speculation.

Judge McAfee says he will rule on the outcome of this hearing in two weeks. If McAfee decides there is a conflict of interest, he could remove Willis, and possibly her entire office, from the case. That would require the appointment of a special prosecutor to the case, which could take months or even more than a year. That, of course, will mean the case is unlikely to go to trial before the November election. If Trump wins a second term, the trial could continue as long as he is in office.

The case of classified documents

Federal Judge Aileen Cannon said today that she believes it is “unrealistic”. that a trial over Trump's mishandling and hoarding of classified documents could take place in July, as federal prosecutors hope. Cannon, a Trump appointee, has previously been criticized by fellow federal judges for rulings in the case seen as overly favorable to Trump.

Trump's lawyers argued today that other ongoing trials against Trump, as well as major campaign events such as the Republican National Convention, could conflict with the schedule for this trial, proposed by special counsel Jack Smith. Trump's team argued that these scheduling conflicts would violate Trump's 6th Amendment rights to be present at trial and his First Amendment rights to run for President.

If the case happens before the election, Trump's team asked for a later start date of August 12. However, that timing would present similar scheduling conflicts and plenty of negative press for Trump in the final weeks of the campaign, which Trump's lawyers insist will be “unfair.” Smith's office insists their schedule is still viable and is pushing for a decision before the election.

The case of January 6

Earlier this week, The Supreme Court agreed to hear Trump's claim for presidential immunity in the case covering his involvement in the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. Trump's lawyers have argued that, as President, Trump enjoyed absolute immunity from prosecution for any actions that could be construed as in any way related to his official duties.

The trial was originally scheduled to begin on March 4, but has been repeatedly pushed back after Trump filed legal challenges as a delaying tactic. Supreme Court justices have agreed to hear the immunity request on an “expedited” basis, with arguments to take place in April. It is not clear when the judges will rule, but it could potentially be by the end of June.

Assuming that the Court decides that a criminal trial can take place in this case, this will leave a fairly tight time frame to start the trial and make a decision before the elections. Even if Jack Smith, who is also prosecuting the case, is ready to go to trial, the schedule will be subject to the same delaying tactics from Trump's lawyers as the classified documents case.

The wildfires that swept through the Texas area this week have burned more than 1 million acres of land, destroyed more than 500 structures and killed at least two people. One of these flames, the Smokehouse Creek fireit is the largest fire in the state's history.

The fires have also killed and horribly maimed several thousand cattle in the region known for its prime pastures and numerous ranches. Yesterday, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller estimated that about 10,000 cattle will have been killed or will have to be euthanized. “It is sad. Many of those cattle are still alive, but their hooves are burned, the teats on their udders are burned. It's just a sad, sad situation.”

Desperate farmers have had to fight to save themselves and as many of their animals as they can. It will take some time for the impacts on farmers' livelihoods to recover given the massive environmental impact and infrastructure damage. There could be more bad news as these fires remain unchecked and continue to spread. The weekend is expected to bring hot, windy weather that will fuel and fan the flames further.