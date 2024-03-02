News leaders around the world pledge support for journalists in Gaza





Nearly 60 executives from international and regional news media signed a letter on Thursday and Friday pledging their support for journalists covering the war in Gaza and calling for their safety and freedom to do their work amid great personal risk. The letter, coordinated by the Committee to Protect Journalists with support from the World Association of News Publishers, also called on Israeli authorities to protect journalists as non-combatants as required by international law, adding that those responsible for violations of this protection must be held accountable. These journalists, who the international news media and the international community rely on for information about the situation inside Gaza, continue to report despite great personal risk, the letter said to Palestinian media workers reporting on the ground. They continue despite the loss of family, friends and colleagues, the destruction of homes and offices, constant displacement, communication disruptions and shortages of food and fuel. Signatories include leaders of the Associated Press, Reuters, The New York Times and regional media across Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Asia. Palestinian journalists have faced grave danger or personal loss while trying to report on the war: Some have been injured while reporting; others have lost family members and colleagues. Some have left amid challenges. Since Oct. 7, at least 94 journalists have been killed in the war, making it the deadliest period for journalists since the Committee to Protect Journalists began collecting data in 1992, according to the organization. Israeli and Egyptian authorities have barred international media from Gaza, and journalists from other major news outlets have been evacuated, making it impossible to understand the true scale of the war. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, most of the media workers killed in the war were Palestinians, and many of them were killed along with their families in airstrikes. Some human rights groups have said that Israel has targeted journalists, although Israel has repeatedly denied the charge. The letter provoked reactions from some journalist who said they or their colleagues were punished by their news organizations for asserting their support for Palestinian journalists and civilians in papers highly critical of Israel's war tactics in Gaza. When journalists have resigned or been fired for protesting the Israel-Hamas war, news organizations have said that expressing partisan opinions violates their editorial policies.

