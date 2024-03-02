The world's descent into hell in a handbasket exists mostly in the news

If your impression of the state of the world comes mainly from the 6 o'clock news, you can't be blamed for wondering if we're all going to hell in a handbasket. But if you approach the question rationally – noting what the great economist Adam Smith CALLED “Tasks of the sovereign” – you will better understand some of the bad news and notice more of the good.

Speaking in an important year, 1776, Smith arguing that the first duty of government is to protect its nation from invasion, the second to maintain civil order, prevent people from harming one another and to provide justice, and the third to engage in public works, including education. Failure tends to mean bad things happen.

For years, we have seen those failures in news images of death and destruction in Ukraine, Gaza, Syria, the Congo and the Red Sea. Then the camera shifts to our southern border and an endless stream of families from a variety of countries struggling to get to America. We hear the latest about hate crimes, mass murders, or both.

If that's not enough, it's a season of political madness, when presidential candidates trade verbal arrows and arrows on everything from bribery, corruption, insurgencies, muttering, getting in the way AND stealing state secrets. There is less discussion about the sovereign's duties or life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Unable to get the matter out of my mind, I asked a man I met at a Waffle House restaurant if we were going to hell in a handbasket. “No,” he replied. “We are already there! Contacting hell required a long distance phone call. You don't even have to dial an area code anymore.”

Apparently, the news had reached him.

So I turned to human welfare data. It doesn't cover the bad news, but it does offer something else.

A load of data spoke directly on the failed state problem: the worldwide count of refugees granted asylum between 1990 and 2022. Leaving home to seek asylum abroad must reflect a failed sovereign problem – such as war or internal persecution .

Counting ran between 15 and 20 million a year until 2015, then accelerated and reached a peak of 35 million in 2022. Illegal and undocumented immigrants are not counted. About 52 percent of recent applicants are from Ukraine, Syria and Afghanistan. While they are not going to hell in a hand basket, I suspect that these refugees are fleeing from what they have already experienced.

Since much of the horror of the evening news involves invasions by one group against another, I next decided to look at an annual count of deaths in state-based conflicts worldwide from 1946 to 2022.

There are many records of the years following World War II, when the annual death toll for combatants was about 500 thousand. Then there are smaller tragic mountains for the Vietnam and Iran years versus the Iraq years, where the annual toll rose to 250,000-300,000. Things calmed down for a few decades until 2022 and the Russia-Ukraine and Sudan wars, when the count rose again to over 200,000.

These accusations are not just sad evidence of governments providing a national defense – they may reflect failures that fueled or invited conflict.

Yet abroad is also where we find perhaps the most basic good news of all: the declining proportion of people in most regions living in poverty, as estimated by the World Bank. In the last two years measured, this long-term trend continued, and another 28 million people across the globe rose above the US poverty line. The war-torn Middle East and North Africa are recent exceptions.

Moving on to civil order at home, the bad news is just as easy to see at first. FBI hate crime data shows a mainly downward trend from over 9,000 incidents in 2001 to 5,590 in 2014. It then reversed, reaching an all-time high of 10,299 in 2020. Crimes involving race and ethnicity are the main drivers. of The homicide rate in the US it has also generally declined since 1990 before rising recently. The number of mass murders in the US increased from one to five events in decades. He reached seven in 2012 and 12 events in 2022 and 2023.

However, there is also brighter data here. It's hard to argue that everything is getting worse in our cities and neighborhoods. For example, the number of prisoners in federal and state prisons fell to 1.2 million in 2022, up from 1.6 million in 2010. Alcohol-related arrests in the U.S. overall have declined since 1980 for big and small cities as well as suburban and rural areas.

I have only scratched the surface. What is clear is that failed states deserve most of the misery on the evening news. Large regions of the world are in chaos. People are running away. There are also vast regions and countries where order is maintained, inner peace prevails, and the essentials of life continue to improve.

Americans facing our country's failures should remain grateful that we are not a failed state.

Bruce Yandle is a distinguished fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University and dean emeritus of Clemson University's College of Business and Behavioral Sciences.