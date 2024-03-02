International
World Birth Defects Day: Every journey counts
From Mrs. Saima Wazed, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia
As we mark World Birth Defects Day 2024, WHO is highlighting the need to raise global awareness of birth defects and accelerate action to prevent, detect and manage these congenital anomalies that occur during intra-uterine life.
We are reminded that “Every Journey Counts” and the journey of health truly begins before birth.
I am pleased that a regional implementation guideline for universal newborn screening of three conditions (hearing impairment, eye abnormalities and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia) is being published on this occasion to facilitate capacity building of Member States.
Globally, the contribution of birth defects to the cause of death in children under 5 is unfortunately increasing. Between 2000 and 2021, the contribution of birth defects to child mortality increased in our WHO South-East Asia Region from 4% to 11%, and globally from 4.6% to 8%.
Birth defects are unfortunately the third most common cause of death among children under 5 in our region, accounting for 11% of the total. This is equivalent to the death of 300 children under 5 every day.
Of our five member states that have already achieved the SDG-3.2 target (under-5 mortality rate of 25 or less per 1,000 live births), birth defects contribute to more than 20% of such deaths in four (DPR Korea, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Thailand).
Birth defects not only have a profound impact on individuals, but also place a significant burden on families, friends, communities and healthcare systems.
While genetics play a large role in their etiology, many birth defects are preventable by addressing environmental factors. These include exposure to pollutants, lifestyle choices, and socioeconomic conditions that affect pregnant women and fetuses.
Since 2014, WHO has supported all our Member States to drive rapid and sustainable reductions in maternal, newborn and child mortality – which has included targeted action to prevent, detect, manage and care for birth defects.
An integrated approach has been adopted for the implementation of interventions for the prevention and treatment of defects arising in existing national programs.
Guided by the Regional Strategic Framework, all our member states have national plans for the prevention and control of birth defects.
The prevention, identification and management capacity of our Member States has been strengthened through the development of communication strategies, policy briefs, tools, manuals and standard protocols contextualized to country needs.
The SEAR Newborn Birth Defects Database, a hospital-based online surveillance system for the early identification and tracking of birth defects, has so far recorded 4.6 million births – including 50,000 babies born with defects. Tertiary hospitals in Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Myanmar and Nepal have contributed to the database. While four other countries also have their own surveillance systems, the quality and coverage of the data varies.
I am pleased to say that routine childhood rubella vaccination has accelerated, with our region achieving an average coverage rate of 92% for the first dose. Additionally, Bhutan, DPR Korea, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Timor-Leste have eliminated rubella, with no cases of congenital rubella syndrome reported.
Some Member States have introduced food fortification programmes, while pre-conception folic acid supplementation is offered in all countries. Throughout our Region, pregnant women receive advice to avoid potentially harmful medications, X-rays, tobacco products, alcohol and drugs.
While basic services for the management of birth defects are available in most countries, access to advanced treatments, rehabilitation and support is limited. Access to screening for birth defects also remains a challenge.
Accelerating the prevention, management and care of birth defects is a priority and as a Region we have issued a “call to action” in five key areas.
First, countries must place birth defects high on their agenda and extend commitment and leadership at both the policy and program levels, along with commensurate financial allocations.
Second, the new regional document and videos on universal newborn screening of the three conditions (hearing damage, eye abnormalities & neonatal hyperbilirubinemia) provide guidance on how simple bedside tests can be integrated within the existing health system. This is to increase the capacity of the health system for the early detection and management of these conditions, and should be supported by effective systems for referral, diagnosis, management and follow-up.
Third, it is imperative to improve the coverage and quality of preventive interventions such as rubella immunization, food fortification, and quality preconception and antenatal care. In accordance with the 76th World Health Assembly resolution WHA76.9 in 2023 on food fortification, our member states must plan, implement and monitor large-scale food fortification programs.
Fourth, our member states must work together with networks, platforms and community-based organizations to recognize the challenges, hard work and perseverance of parents, carers and families of children with birth defects, and to empower them to access services and support, including social protection.
Finally, Member States should support and expand birth defects surveillance, with a focus on improving the coverage and quality of surveillance with regular data analysis and application. The results of data analysis should be used to mobilize commitment and resources, along with improving program implementation.
On World Birth Defects Day 2024, WHO reaffirms its commitment to accelerate action to prevent, detect and manage these conditions – in line with the “survive, thrive and transform” agenda of the Global Strategy for Women's, Children's and Adolescents' Health (2016–2030).
Every trip counts.
