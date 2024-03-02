The global economy is becoming greener. But is the transition happening fast enough?





The world must rapidly shift trillions of dollars into low-carbon investments to avoid a full-blown climate catastrophe, experts said Friday at the sixth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-6). We are in a catastrophic situation from five minutes to midnight, said Sean Kidney, CEO of the Climate Bond Initiative, an advocacy group. The rate of change we must make is no longer gradual, it is sudden. We need to jump off a cliff into a low-carbon world to have any kind of future for our children. The comments were made by Kidney at length a high-level discussion how countries can harmonize public and private finance to combat climate change, loss of nature and biodiversity, and pollution and waste. The session was part of a larger focus at UNEA-6 on the global financial system. Delegates said how the world allocates some $400 trillion in financial assets will determine whether humanity can mitigate climate change and end nature's rapid decline. The discussions come amid growing fears that the erosion of the natural world will topple economies across the globe. In a speech earlier this week, Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), said that $7 trillion is invested every year in activities that damage nature. Right now, humanity is financing its own failure, Andersen said. Instead, we should finance a better future by supporting nature. The process of shifting global financial flows has begun. More than 4 trillion dollars has been invested in so-called green bonds since October 2023, according to the Climate Bond Initiative. This represents a 100-fold increase in the last decade. (Green bonds are financial instruments that raise money for planet-friendly projects.) However, many developing countries cannot wait for the global financial system to change on its own, said Maria Susana Muhammad Gonzalez, Colombia's Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development. This crisis will not be solved by market law, she told delegates at UNEA-6. While many nations, like Colombia, want to invest in solutions to climate change and nature loss, they often lack the financial resources when faced with high debt payments and the costs of climate change impacts. Gonzalez called for a new multilateral pact to reform the global financial system, allowing developing countries access to money to transition to a greener future. This is not debt forgiveness just for the sake of it, Gonzalez said. It is opening space for a new type of investment that opens a new cycle of productivity. Last December at the UN Climate Change Conference, countries for the first time agreed to move away from fossil fuels. Even before that, investments in renewable energy were exceeded those in fossil fuels. This is a sign, some said, that an irreversible shift in the markets is underway. From an investor's perspective, it's very simple, Kidney said. They tell me they believe the future is decided. There is no doubt that it will be green. The only question now for investors is the speed and who will be the winners and who will be the losers.

