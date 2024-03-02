International
Canadian Legislation and Regulations
Author(s):
John Salloum, Michael Fekete, Christopher Naudie, Maryna Polataiko, Gemma Devir, Lipi Mishra, Alannah Safnuk
March 1, 2024
Joining the growing global trend toward social media regulation, the Government of Canada introduced its long-awaited online tort legislation, Bill C-63, on February 26. The draft law proposes the creation of a new statute, Internet Torts Law (OHA or the Act), and to amend three existing statutes, incl penal Code AND Canadian Human Rights Act.
Internet Torts Law
OHA will impose three broad duties on social media platforms, namely:
- a duty to act responsibly by implementing measures to adequately mitigate the risk of users being exposed to harmful content
- a duty to protect children by integrating design features respecting child protection
- a duty to make non-consensually distributed intimate images (NCDII) and child sexual abuse material (CSAM) inaccessible within 24 hours.
The new framework will create a Digital Safety Commission to administer and enforce the Act, a Digital Safety Ombudsperson to support social media users and protect the public interest in online safety, and a Digital Safety Office to supported the Commission and the Ombudsman.
Social media, adult content and live streaming services
Regulated services include social media services, adult content services and live streaming services. The Canadian government has indicated that the law will apply to platforms such as Facebook, Pornhub and Twitch. However, the exact implementation of the OHA will not be known until the regulations are promulgated. The regulations will take into account factors such as the number of users on a platform or whether there is a “significant risk that harmful content will be accessible on the service”.
In particular, a service is not a social media service under the Act if it does not enable a user to communicate content to the public (ie, a potentially unlimited number of users not defined by the user). Further, duties under the Act do not apply to private messaging features on the Platforms.
Duty to act responsibly
The OHA would require platforms to implement measures to mitigate the risk that users will be exposed to seven categories of harmful content: content that encourages a child to harm themselves, content that is used to harass a child, content that incites hatred, content that incites violence, content that incites violent extremism or terrorism, NCDII and CSAM.
As part of the duty to act responsibly, the obligations will require platforms to take steps such as
- publishing accessible and easy-to-use user guides that include standards of user behavior and descriptions of compliance measures against harmful speech
- providing users with means to block other users from finding or communicating with them on the Service
- implementing tools and processes to report harmful content, including notifications to users who reported the content and users who communicated the content that was reported
- lacquisition of malicious content artificially enhanced through automated third-party tools such as bots or bot networks
- making a resource person available to support users with concerns about harmful content and OHA compliance measures, and ensuring that the resource person is easily identifiable and that their contact information is easily accessible
- preparing a digital security plan that meets the prescribed disclosure requirements (eg, how the platform complies with the Act, statistics on moderation of harmful content and an inventory of electronic data), submitting the plan to the Digital Security Commissioner and making it available to the public in an accessible and easy-to-read format
Duty to protect children
The OHA would require platforms to take steps to protect children by integrating design features that respect child protection, such as age-appropriate design. These requirements will be detailed in regulations respecting child protection design features, such as account options for children, parental controls, privacy settings for children, and other age-appropriate design features.
Task to make NCDII and CSAM inaccessible
The Act provides for 24-hour takedown obligations triggered by platforms that identify or receive flags about CSAM or NCDII, which are accompanied by due process requirements (ie, notice and appeal processes).
In general, platforms are not required to proactively search for harmful content. However, regulations made under the OHA may require platforms to use technological means to do so prevent CSAM and NCDII from loading.
The task of keeping notes
Platforms will be required to maintain all records, including information and data, that are necessary to determine whether they are complying with their duties under the law.
Access to electronic inventories and records
Under the law, the Digital Security Commission will be able to grant accredited investigators access to the inventory of electronic data contained in digital security plans submitted by platforms to the Commission and may order platforms to provide access to the data Like that.
Legal remedies
OHA would empower individuals who
- make submissions to the Digital Safety Commission respecting harmful content or a platform's compliance with the Act
- make complaints to the Commission about NCFII or CSAM
Administration and enforcement
The OHA will give the Digital Security Commission broad powers to implement it
- investigate complaints by, among other things, subpoenaing persons to testify under oath and filing records, and taking evidence regardless of whether it would be admissible in a court of law.
- hold hearings in relation to complaints relating to NCDII or CSAM, as well as any other matter relating to a platform's compliance with the Act
- verify or prevent non-compliance with the Act by authorizing designated inspectors to, among other things and subject to legal restrictions, enter any place where they have reasonable grounds to believe there is any relevant document, information or other thing that verifies or prevents non-compliance – compatibility
- make compliance orders requiring platforms to take or refrain from taking any measures to ensure compliance with the OHA, where the Digital Safety Commission has reasonable grounds to believe that an operator is in breach of or has breached the law.
Under the OHA, compliance orders made by the Commission are enforceable in Federal Court.
AMPs and criminal offences
OHA will also impose significant penalties for non-compliance (subject to a due diligence defence):
- administrative monetary fines for social media operators and operators up to 6% of global gross revenue or $10 million
- infringement penalties for operators of up to 8% of global gross revenue or $25 million
The Digital Security Commission may also publish notices of breaches and undertakings, naming the applicable parties.
Cost recovery
This OHA provides for the recovery of costs incurred by the Digital Safety Commission, the Digital Safety Ombudsman or the Digital Safety Office from regulated social media platforms. Future regulations will detail the associated fees platforms will be required to pay and any exemptions.
Amendments to existing statutes
Criminal Code and Human Rights Law
Bill C-63 introduces significant changes to penal Codeincluding stronger penalties for hate propaganda offences, a new definition of “hate” and a new hate crime of “hate crime”.
It also changes Canadian Human Rights Act to add “hate speech communication” through the Internet or any other means of telecommunication as a discriminatory practice. The amendments will give individuals the right to file a relevant complaint with the Canadian Human Rights Commission and authorize the Commission to assess fines of up to $20,000. These changes focus on users communicating with other users and do not apply to social media services, broadcasting companies or telecommunications service providers.
An act respecting the mandatory reporting of child pornography on the Internet by persons providing an Internet service
Bill C-63 introduces amendments that clarify the definition of an “Internet service” to include a service that provides access to the Internet, provides hosting of Internet content, and facilitates interpersonal communication over the Internet, such as an email service. It also makes changes to the mandatory notification process by requiring any person providing an Internet service to the public to send all notifications to a designated law enforcement body by regulation and by extending the retention period for data related to a violation.
Osler's Online Harms Series
Stay informed about Bill C-63 and gain insight into the impact of OHA by following our upcoming installments of Osler's Harms Online Series.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.osler.com/en/resources/regulations/2024/canada-s-new-online-harms-act-c-63-what-you-need-to-know
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Navy takes early lead on first day of open championships
- Google must face antitrust claims by some advertisers, US judge says
- Canadian Legislation and Regulations
- What's in it and how does it promote health?
- China's Xi Jinping calls for loyalty and honesty from young leaders while morale is at its lowest
- Google's YouTube Music union employees learn they've lost their jobs while testifying before city council
- The global economy is becoming greener. But is the transition happening fast enough?
- Imran Khan lines up Mahmood Khan Achakzai against Asif Zardari
- Attack by Narendra Modi in Sandeshkhali against Mamata, INDIA bloc: the country is enraged | Latest news India
- CSUF rates for student associations and childcare centers will increase | News
- johnnie-O launches first capsule collection of golf clothing for women
- World Birth Defects Day: Every journey counts