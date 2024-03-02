Canadian Legislation and Regulations

Author(s):

John Salloum, Michael Fekete, Christopher Naudie, Maryna Polataiko, Gemma Devir, Lipi Mishra, Alannah Safnuk

March 1, 2024

Joining the growing global trend toward social media regulation, the Government of Canada introduced its long-awaited online tort legislation, Bill C-63, on February 26. The draft law proposes the creation of a new statute, Internet Torts Law (OHA or the Act), and to amend three existing statutes, incl penal Code AND Canadian Human Rights Act.

Internet Torts Law

OHA will impose three broad duties on social media platforms, namely:

a duty to act responsibly by implementing measures to adequately mitigate the risk of users being exposed to harmful content

a duty to protect children by integrating design features respecting child protection

a duty to make non-consensually distributed intimate images (NCDII) and child sexual abuse material (CSAM) inaccessible within 24 hours.

The new framework will create a Digital Safety Commission to administer and enforce the Act, a Digital Safety Ombudsperson to support social media users and protect the public interest in online safety, and a Digital Safety Office to supported the Commission and the Ombudsman.

Social media, adult content and live streaming services

Regulated services include social media services, adult content services and live streaming services. The Canadian government has indicated that the law will apply to platforms such as Facebook, Pornhub and Twitch. However, the exact implementation of the OHA will not be known until the regulations are promulgated. The regulations will take into account factors such as the number of users on a platform or whether there is a “significant risk that harmful content will be accessible on the service”.

In particular, a service is not a social media service under the Act if it does not enable a user to communicate content to the public (ie, a potentially unlimited number of users not defined by the user). Further, duties under the Act do not apply to private messaging features on the Platforms.

Duty to act responsibly

The OHA would require platforms to implement measures to mitigate the risk that users will be exposed to seven categories of harmful content: content that encourages a child to harm themselves, content that is used to harass a child, content that incites hatred, content that incites violence, content that incites violent extremism or terrorism, NCDII and CSAM.

As part of the duty to act responsibly, the obligations will require platforms to take steps such as

publishing accessible and easy-to-use user guides that include standards of user behavior and descriptions of compliance measures against harmful speech

providing users with means to block other users from finding or communicating with them on the Service

implementing tools and processes to report harmful content, including notifications to users who reported the content and users who communicated the content that was reported

acquisition of malicious content artificially enhanced through automated third-party tools such as bots or bot networks making a resource person available to support users with concerns about harmful content and OHA compliance measures, and ensuring that the resource person is easily identifiable and that their contact information is easily accessible

preparing a digital security plan that meets the prescribed disclosure requirements (eg, how the platform complies with the Act, statistics on moderation of harmful content and an inventory of electronic data), submitting the plan to the Digital Security Commissioner and making it available to the public in an accessible and easy-to-read format

Duty to protect children

The OHA would require platforms to take steps to protect children by integrating design features that respect child protection, such as age-appropriate design. These requirements will be detailed in regulations respecting child protection design features, such as account options for children, parental controls, privacy settings for children, and other age-appropriate design features.

Task to make NCDII and CSAM inaccessible

The Act provides for 24-hour takedown obligations triggered by platforms that identify or receive flags about CSAM or NCDII, which are accompanied by due process requirements (ie, notice and appeal processes).

In general, platforms are not required to proactively search for harmful content. However, regulations made under the OHA may require platforms to use technological means to do so prevent CSAM and NCDII from loading.

The task of keeping notes

Platforms will be required to maintain all records, including information and data, that are necessary to determine whether they are complying with their duties under the law.

Access to electronic inventories and records

Under the law, the Digital Security Commission will be able to grant accredited investigators access to the inventory of electronic data contained in digital security plans submitted by platforms to the Commission and may order platforms to provide access to the data Like that.

Legal remedies

OHA would empower individuals who

make submissions to the Digital Safety Commission respecting harmful content or a platform's compliance with the Act

make complaints to the Commission about NCFII or CSAM

Administration and enforcement

The OHA will give the Digital Security Commission broad powers to implement it

investigate complaints by, among other things, subpoenaing persons to testify under oath and filing records, and taking evidence regardless of whether it would be admissible in a court of law.

hold hearings in relation to complaints relating to NCDII or CSAM, as well as any other matter relating to a platform's compliance with the Act

verify or prevent non-compliance with the Act by authorizing designated inspectors to, among other things and subject to legal restrictions, enter any place where they have reasonable grounds to believe there is any relevant document, information or other thing that verifies or prevents non-compliance – compatibility

make compliance orders requiring platforms to take or refrain from taking any measures to ensure compliance with the OHA, where the Digital Safety Commission has reasonable grounds to believe that an operator is in breach of or has breached the law.

Under the OHA, compliance orders made by the Commission are enforceable in Federal Court.

AMPs and criminal offences

OHA will also impose significant penalties for non-compliance (subject to a due diligence defence):

administrative monetary fines for social media operators and operators up to 6% of global gross revenue or $10 million

infringement penalties for operators of up to 8% of global gross revenue or $25 million

The Digital Security Commission may also publish notices of breaches and undertakings, naming the applicable parties.

Cost recovery

This OHA provides for the recovery of costs incurred by the Digital Safety Commission, the Digital Safety Ombudsman or the Digital Safety Office from regulated social media platforms. Future regulations will detail the associated fees platforms will be required to pay and any exemptions.

Amendments to existing statutes

Criminal Code and Human Rights Law

Bill C-63 introduces significant changes to penal Codeincluding stronger penalties for hate propaganda offences, a new definition of “hate” and a new hate crime of “hate crime”.

It also changes Canadian Human Rights Act to add “hate speech communication” through the Internet or any other means of telecommunication as a discriminatory practice. The amendments will give individuals the right to file a relevant complaint with the Canadian Human Rights Commission and authorize the Commission to assess fines of up to $20,000. These changes focus on users communicating with other users and do not apply to social media services, broadcasting companies or telecommunications service providers.

An act respecting the mandatory reporting of child pornography on the Internet by persons providing an Internet service

Bill C-63 introduces amendments that clarify the definition of an “Internet service” to include a service that provides access to the Internet, provides hosting of Internet content, and facilitates interpersonal communication over the Internet, such as an email service. It also makes changes to the mandatory notification process by requiring any person providing an Internet service to the public to send all notifications to a designated law enforcement body by regulation and by extending the retention period for data related to a violation.

