Cain's Quest snowmobiles are ready to go and hope the weather is too

Cain's Quest veteran Jack Penashue, right, and rookie Jimmy Luna are taking part in the 3,500-kilometre race, which starts on Sunday. Penashue says he is worried about the weather conditions leading up to the race, but not enough to dampen his excitement. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

Cain's Quest competitors say excitement is building for Sunday's start of the snowmobile endurance race in Labrador, but unseasonably high temperatures in the Big Land are on their minds.

Last year's race decision was overturned just two days later after a team traveling from Finland ran through sea ice near Port Hope Simpson in southeastern Labrador.

Organizers of this year's event say they are optimistic the race will go through, but riders like Jack Penashue of Sheshatshiu, who is competing in Cain's Quest for the fourth time, say they are worried about the conditions they have seen.

“When we investigated, there was no snow at all. Hopefully in the next couple of days or so we'll have more snow and, you know, it's a little colder,” Penashue told CBC News at Cain's. Quest Fan Night Event on Thursday.

“There's a lot of concern about the weather conditions across Labrador, so I think people are a little concerned about whether we're going to continue. And if we do, how far we're going to go.”

Temperatures in the Happy Valley-Goose Bay region are expected to be at or above freezing for several days next week, according to Environment Canada. Labrador City saw temperatures near 5C on Tuesday, followed by a quick freeze and temperatures near 30C.

Organizers of past races have changed the course to avoid parts of Labrador where conditions are too bad to race. Penashue said he and other contestants were told organizers “will cross that bridge when we get there.”

However, Penashue said the conditions are not enough to take away the excitement of the race, saying his ultimate goal is to cross the finish line for the first time.

“I think the excitement will always be there,” he said. “I think most, they just want to finish the race. Because it's pretty challenging.”

Other Labrador racers, like Wabush Racing's Brad Leaman in his seventh race, say adverse conditions are all part of the game.

Other Labrador racers, like Wabush Racing's Brad Leaman in his seventh race, say adverse conditions are all part of the game.

“There might be a little bit of carnage, I'd say. There's going to be a lot of wrecked cars this year, but it's part of Cain's Quest,” Leaman said.

“There's still a lot of excitement. The excitement changes, it's a different excitement. I haven't won it yet and it's a little bit fanciful.”

Donald Nykiforuk, left, came to Labrador West from Saskatchewan to compete for the first time, while Wabush's Brad Leaman will compete in Cain's Quest for the seventh time. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Saskatchewan farmer Donald Nykiforuk is competing for the first time. He wanted to cross the race off his bucket list since he first heard about it.

“We ran out of snowmobile miles in Saskatchewan and Alberta, so we thought, 'You've got a lot more miles to go here.' Here we are,” he said with a laugh.

“When we heard it closed due to the weather and might be able to do it again next year, I thought I'd better try this thing before I turn 70.”

