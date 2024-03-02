Budget 2024 will bring more school investment to Surrey





Garry Begg, MLA for Surrey-Guildford – “Surrey is welcoming more families into our community and we need to build and expand schools to ensure every student has a safe and supportive learning environment. Our Government is committed to providing the best education for Surrey families and that is why we are funding 18 new permanent classrooms for an extra 450 students at Guildford Park Secondary.” Mike Starchuk, MLA for Surrey-Cloverdale – “Schools are at the heart of our neighborhoods. As we build new schools in Surrey to support our growing community, we are building community assets as well as adding much-needed childcare spaces to our city. Through Budget 2024, we are investing in what families need in Surrey.” Jagrup Brar, MLA for Surrey-Fleetwood – “Surrey is a great place to raise a family, which is why so many people are choosing to make it their home. With this growth, we must ensure that our schools keep pace and meet the needs of our students. Our government is taking the necessary steps to increase the number of classrooms and schools in our region to ensure that every student has access to quality educational environments.” Harry Bains, MLA for Surrey-Newton – “As more families make Surrey their home, we need to build and expand schools to ensure every child gets the quality education they deserve. That's why the BC government is providing funding to build 23 new permanent classrooms at Tamanawis High School to make room for an additional 575 students. This will provide Surrey students with a safe and comfortable learning environment for generations to come.” Bruce Ralston, MLA for Surrey-Whalley – “Surrey welcomes families and as they expand with our city, we must prioritize increasing the capacity of our schools for local students. In my riding, the Kwantlen Park Secondary expansion will support our growing community.” Jinny Sims, MLA for Surrey-Panorama – “Surrey is a vibrant city and as families grow and move into our community, we will need more schools. Within my area, I look forward to the completion of Snokomish Elementary School, which will welcome first grade in 2026, making room for 655 more children in Surrey schools.”

