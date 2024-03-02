Seachtain na Gaeilge with BBC Irish

BBC Gaeilge will mark Seachtain na Gaeilge, the annual international celebration of Irish language and culture, with a range of content across its platforms.

From presenters Tessa Fleming and Irial Ceallaigh rowing along the north coast to Ardal OHanlon visiting Rathlin Island and a special night of music to mark St Patrick's Day, this year's content celebrates our people, places and culture.

There will also be a series of online children's videos on a range of topics including healthy eating, the environment and recycling to name a few, and a chance to delve into the BBC's Gaeilge archives with some of the most broadcast programs first available on BBC iPlayer, including Rin na bPortach with Cormac hdhmaill and ambitious new musical effort na Monaghans, Aonaracht.

BBC sounds & BBC Radio Ulster/Foyle

The Taste of Music

Thursday, March 14 BBC Sounds, BBC Radio Ulster, 7.30afternoon Caoimhe Ceol N Cathail presents a special live broadcast from An Carn Community Center in Maghera to celebrate 15 years of Blas Ceoil. This special program will feature the best of traditional music with Jack Warnock and Eleanor Gaffney, Ceoltir Luraigh, Eimhar N Maolchalainn, Nodlaig N Brollaigh, Ralta and many more.

Anna Live in Concert

Sunday, March 17

BBC Sounds & BBC Radio Ulster, 9pm

John Toal presents a special musical celebration of St. Patrick's Night from St. Anne's Cathedral in Belfast with the world-renowned vocal ensemble Anna. Recorded as part of Belfast Tradfest, The Michael McGlynns have recently returned from touring Holland, China and Italy.

The name Anna is derived from the Irish An Uaithne, a collective term for the three ancient types of Irish music Suantra (lullaby), Geantra (happy song) and Goltra (lament).

Our home

Monday, March 18

BBC Sounds & BBC Radio Ulster, 7.30pm

In this four-part BBC Gaeilge series, parents talk about their personal experiences and the different stages they have gone through in raising their children.

New parents share stories about childbirth and the joyous but sometimes overwhelming task of caring for babies. The relatives, who are raising school children and teenagers, discuss everything from uniforms to school reports and first loves.

Listeners also hear from old hands whose children have grown and flown the nest and are now experiencing the joys and challenges of grandparenthood.

This series is produced by Triplevision Productions for BBC Gaeilge with the support of Screen Northern Ireland's Irish-Language Broadcasting Fund.

BBC iPlayer & BBC Two Northern Ireland

The best of Irish language film and music is celebrated on BBC iPlayer and BBC Two Northern Ireland during Seachtain na Gaeilge.

Inis na nIontas

Starts Sunday March 3rd

BBC iPlayer & BBC Two Northern Ireland, 10pm

The island of Ireland is surrounded by several small islands that have long been a source of inspiration and myth.

In this new three-part series, actor and comedian Ardal O'Hanlon takes us on a journey from Rathlin to Cape Clear, discovering rare wildlife, rugged coastlines and mystical history.

Ardal meets the islanders who are trying to live sustainably and in harmony with the unique environments on these emerald islands.

Inis na nIontas starts on BBC iPlayer and BBC Two in Northern Ireland on Sunday 3 March and the full series is available to watch from this date on BBC iPlayer. The series is made for BBC Northern Ireland and TG4 by One Tribe TV and Boulder Creek International.

North Kayak

Starts Monday March 11th

BBC iPlayer & BBC Two Northern Ireland, 10pm

This series follows presenters Tessa Fleming and Irial Ceallaigh as they embark on an epic adventure rowing their way along the north coast.

Together with kayak expert John Hubbocks, our novice kayakers brave the wind and unpredictable waves of the Atlantic, pushing themselves beyond their comfort zones to complete this challenge.

From northwest Donegal to the northeast coast of Antrim, this series celebrates the stunning scenery of our North Atlantic coast, its rich history and the people who call it home.

This four-part series, created by Macha Media for BBC Gaeilge and RT with support from the Irish-Language Broadcasting Fund of Northern Ireland, starts on Monday 11 March at 10pm on BBC iPlayer and BBC Two Northern Ireland. All four episodes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from this date.

Shamrock Tenors: St. Patrick's Night Concert

Sunday, March 17

BBC iPlayer & BBC Two Northern Ireland, 9pm (*time subject to change).

Northern Irish vocal group Shamrock Tenors bring their international hit show home to Belfast's Ulster Hall for a St Patricks Day celebration like no other on BBC iPlayer and BBC Two Northern Ireland.

This cross-community singing group features West End stars, multi-instrumentalists and champion Irish dancers who put their own modern spin on some of Irish music's best-loved tunes.

This program will also be broadcast on BBC Four at 10.40pm (*time subject to change).

That Weatherbies

Available at bbc.co.uk/gaeilge from Friday 1 March

A community of lovable, weather-themed characters, each with their own stories and personalities, are brought to life in a new series of animated online videos for BBC Gaeilge.

Na Weatherbies entertain and excite children with their educational stories helping them connect with their environment and the outside world. From Flo Snow to Sammy Sun, this weather-themed group of friends enjoys recycling, healthy eating, growing fruits and vegetables, reading books, and using solar and wind energy.

In this eight-part series, children can follow their adventures around Skytown and discover more about topics including the environment, seasons and counting, before dancing and singing along to some fun Weatherbies songs.

The Barefooted

Available at bbc.co.uk/gaeilge from Friday March 8

This three-part animated mini-series focuses on sex education and dealing with the topics of consent, setting boundaries and sharing photos online, with issues addressed through the relationship of two teenagers, Oisn and ils.

In each episode a scenario comes up, and then we rewind it and go back to the beginning, showing how the case could have been handled better.

The mini-series was produced by Waddell Media for BBC Gaeilge, with support from the Irish-Language Broadcasting Fund of Northern Ireland.

