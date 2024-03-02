'Lancer Brigade' participates in exercise Cobra Gold 2024 | ARTICLE





























U.S. Army Sgt. Dylan Grubeck, Chosin Company, 1st Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, and Royal Thai Army Sgt. Wwchit Nuangkaew of 1st Company, 1st Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, practice individual movement techniques on a small arms range during exercise Cobra Gold 24, Feb. 29, 2024, in Sa Kaeo Province, Thailand. Multilateral training strengthens regional relationships and enhances interoperability between allies and partners through shared experiences and rigorous training.

(Photo: US Army photo by Sgt. Effie Mahugh)



U.S. Army Sgt. Dylan Grubeck, an infantryman assigned to Chosin Company, 1st Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, explains hand signals to members of To the Royal Thai Army from 1st Company, 1st Battalion, 2nd Regiment, a. Small arms range during exercise Cobra Gold 24, February 29, 2024, in Sa Kaeo province, Thailand. Multilateral training strengthens regional relationships and enhances interoperability between allies and partners through shared experiences and rigorous training.

(Photo: US Army photo by Sgt. Effie Mahugh)



U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Chosin Company, 1st Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, and members of 1st Company, Battalion 1st, 2nd Infantry Regiment, Royal Thai Army conduct squad small arms movement techniques during exercise Cobra Gold 24, Feb. 29, 2024, in Sa Kaeo Province, Thailand. Multilateral training strengthens regional relationships and enhances interoperability between allies and partners through shared experiences and rigorous training.

(Photo: US Army photo by Sgt. Effie Mahugh)



SA KAEO PROVINCE, Thailand Hundreds of soldiers from the 2nd Stryker Lancer Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, arrived in the Kingdom of Thailand to participate in the 43rd iteration of Exercise Cobra Gold 2024. The annual Cobra Gold exercise, the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia, will be held from February 27 to March 8, 2024. This year, 10 countries will fully participate in the exercise, including Thailand, the United States, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and the Republic of Korea, with around 20 other countries serving as limited participants, planners and observers. Multilateral training strengthens regional relationships and enhances interoperability between allies and partners through shared experiences and rigorous training. “We are deeply honored to participate in the 43rd iteration of Exercise Cobra Gold,” said Col. Andrew Gallo, commander of the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division. “We look forward to enhancing our strong relationship with our Thai counterparts through rigorous field training and live fire exercises.























U.S. Army Spc. Antonio Richardson, assigned to Chosin Company, 1st Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, demonstrates how to disassemble and reassemble an automatic weapon squad M249 for members of 1st Company, 2nd Infantry Battalion, Royal Thai Army at a small arms range during exercise Cobra Gold on February 24, 29, 2024, in Sa Kaeo Province, Thailand. Multilateral training strengthens regional relationships and enhances interoperability between allies and partners through shared experiences and rigorous training.

(Photo: US Army photo by Sgt. Effie Mahugh)



U.S. Army Sgt. Dylan Grubeck, an infantryman assigned to Chosin Company, 1st Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, answers questions from members of the Army Royal Thai from 1st Company, 1st Battalion, 2nd Regiment, Small Wing Range Infantry during exercise Cobra Gold 24, Feb. 29, 2024, in Sa Kaeo Province, Thailand. Multilateral training strengthens regional relationships and enhances interoperability between allies and partners through shared experiences and rigorous training.

(Photo: US Army photo by Sgt. Effie Mahugh)



U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Chosin Company, 1st Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, and members of 1st Company, Battalion 1st, 2nd Infantry Regiment, Royal Thai Army conduct squad small arms movement techniques during exercise Cobra Gold 24, Feb. 29, 2024, in Sa Kaeo Province, Thailand. Multilateral training strengthens regional relationships and enhances interoperability between allies and partners through shared experiences and rigorous training.

(Photo: US Army photo by Sgt. Effie Mahugh)



During the exercise, the Lancer Brigade will conduct small arms ranges, platoon situational training exercises, live fire exercises at squad and platoon level, mortar training and evaluation program, field artillery firing tables and will conclude with a final workout. 2-2 SBCT is based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, and supports various missions, exercises and training throughout the Indo-Pacific region. For this iteration, the 2-2 SBCT subordinate units participating in the exercise are 1st Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment; 2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Regiment; and elements from the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion and the 2nd Brigade Support Battalion.

