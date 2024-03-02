BC implements federal changes for new international students

The province will begin issuing provincial letters of authentication to eligible post-secondary institutions to allow international applicants to apply to study in BC as required by the federal department of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

The new system of provincial credentials will be effective from March 4, 2024. Provincial credentials are now required for new study permit applications. IRCC announced the new requirements on January 22, 2024.

“Our ministry is moving quickly to ensure that we mitigate the negative impacts on our post-secondary institutions and that international students have every opportunity to succeed in their education in BC,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Education Post of Secondary and Future Skills. “While we all agreed that the status quo wasn't working for anyone — not for students and not for our communities — the federal border doesn't take into account British Columbia's unique environment. We will continue to work with the federal government to ensure that any subsequent changes take into account the needs of British Columbia so that we can have a BC-designed solution that properly addresses our shared goals.”

The Provincial Verification Letter is a verification letter that will be sent by the Province to the institution, then by the institution to the international applicant. The letter will serve as proof that the applicant is counted within the maximum set by the federal government. Applicants will submit the letter of attestation together with their study permit application. Institutions that use their full allocation will not be able to submit more applications until a new allocation is released by the federal government for next year.

The BC division allows 83,000 applications for undergraduate study permits. This compares with around 97,000 study leave applications in 2023 for university programmes. Based on previous acceptance rates, the federal government expects this to result in approximately 50,000 approved study permit applications for 2024. This compares to approximately 60,000 approved study permits for BC in 2023.

The allocation for provincial credentials will be 53% for public post-secondary institutions and 47% for private institutions. The allocation is based on supporting public post-secondary institutions to maintain their international student programs while managing growth for this year and for future years. These numbers are based on the federal allocation of credentials, they do not represent approved study permits.

“Our government is acting immediately to ensure there is as little disruption as possible given the new federal requirements and the cap on international visa applications,” said Ravi Parmar, Parliamentary Secretary for International Credentials. “We will continue to implement the set of actions our government recently announced to improve the quality of post-secondary education and to maintain and strengthen BC's reputation for providing the quality that British Columbians expect and international students deserve.”

The allocations will allow those public post-secondary institutions with stable international enrollment to maintain their international student programs. Private institutions that have pursued unsustainable growth will have the greatest impact of the reduced allocation. In 2024, private institutions will receive 27% fewer study permit applications than in 2023.

Most new study permit applications from international undergraduate and graduate students in non-degree programs will require a provincial letter of authentication. Institutions will require the letter from the Province for their applicants to submit to the federal government with their study permit application.

Certain applicants are exempt from the requirement, including:

primary and secondary school students;

master's degree or doctorate students;

students already in Canada with a valid study permit or work permit holders within Canada and their family members in Canada;

students already in Canada applying for an extension; AND

students whose application is received before 8:30 a.m. (Eastern time) on January 22, 2024.

The province will continue to support international students to ensure they receive a high-quality education in BC Over the next year, more actions will be taken to better align programs with BC's labor market needs and to continue to strengthen protections for students to prevent exploitation.

