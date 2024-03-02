International
Media partners SportAccord will ensure that global audiences are inundated with the latest news in sports
LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND – SportAccord is pleased to welcome back its longstanding media partners, including AFP, FrancsJeux, GlobalData, SportBusiness and SportsPro. Armed with this dedicated team of experienced media content providers, the quintet will deliver exceptional news and content coverage from the World Sports and Business Summit in Birmingham this April.
SportAccord is committed to delivering exceptional content using a variety of formats including breaking news, exclusive interviews, featured articles, video streams and newsletters to ensure global audiences are inundated with the latest stories in sports.
Martin Gibbs, Managing Director of SportAccord said:
Our global audience of key sports decision-makers and influencers truly benefits from the unrivaled content and news analysis that the World Sports and Business Summit brings.
International news coverage in several languages enables audiences around the world to stay connected and gain insights from the leading innovators and organizations participating in the Summit, with content delivered through our highly networked media partner channels.
We were delighted to welcome back our media partners who are also involved in the business of sport at many other levels, including stakeholders, international federations, leagues, city destinations and the industry.
AFP's leading news gathering network in 151 countries, covering 6 languages
AFP is a leading global news agency providing fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the events that shape our world and the issues that affect our daily lives. Backed by an unparalleled newsgathering network in 151 countries, AFP is also a world leader in digital verification.
Pierre Galy, Head of Sports at AFP said:
“AFP and SportAccord have been partners for many years. AFP is one of the officially recognized news agencies of the IOC and a member of the IOC Press Commission. Our commitment to producing quality editorial content worldwide, across all disciplines, in six languages, in both sports and non-sports, makes us a benchmark in the world of sports coverage. It is therefore natural that we should support the IOC, SportAccord and international federations in their joint discussions through the SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit.
We are also participating in a MediaAccord discussion on the attractiveness of innovations such as robotics and artificial intelligence for audience measurement and growth for the Paris Olympics.
FrancsJeux the first French-speaking news website dedicated to sports
FrancsJeux is the first international French news website dedicated to the global sports community providing sports leaders with exclusive daily updates happening in the global industry.
Alain Mercier, editor-in-chief of FrancsJeux had this to say:
The first appearance for FrancsJeux was at SportAccord 2015 in Sochi; The first participation as a media partner was Lausanne in 2016, a commitment that has been renewed since then. The facts speak for themselves.
For FrancsJeux, a major media outlet in the Olympic movement, SportAccord is not just an event and a mandatory date to attend in the diary set months in advance. It is much more than that. It is a unique opportunity to meet the leading players of international sport, in the best possible conditions, for discussions and interviews. Birmingham, here we come!
GlobalData supports industry giants in making key decisions
GlobalData is a leading provider of data, insights and analytics for the world's largest industries, so organizations can access exclusive news and make faster, better-informed decisions about media rights, sponsorship, events and offers across the industry.
Sportcal.com is part of a network of 40+ proprietary B2B websites owned by GlobalData with expertise spanning more than 80 markets worldwide. The Sportcal.com channel will broadcast news from SportAccord 2024 for a global audience.
Matt Finch, Head of Sports, GlobalData commented:
We are very excited to continue our partnership with SportAccord into 2024. SportAccord is the premier global gathering for international federations and their stakeholders, all of whom play a vital role in the development and prosperity of sport. Their exclusive World Sports and Business Summit attracts over 120 International Federations, which are very much in the spotlight for Sportcals news coverage. We look forward to reconnecting with all our partners in Birmingham in April.
Global sports intelligence SportBusiness
SportBiznesworks with sports organizations around the world to provide them with the intelligence they need to unlock value and grow their businesses. Teams, franchises, leagues and tournaments, sponsors, broadcast companies, agencies, venues, financial institutions and universities have come to rely on SportBusiness information, data and analytics in their decision-making.
We are delighted to be a media partner and to be covering this year's event as the global sporting community comes to Birmingham for the first time, said Paul Rossi, CEO of SportBusiness.
Our global news service delivers exclusive and breaking news through SportBusiness.com and social media platforms, while our media rights and sponsorship deal trackers provide organizations with up-to-date ratings and market insights.
SportsPro the leading aggregator of knowledge, insight and expertise
SportsPro is a leading media and events company for the sports business world. Generating nearly six million views annually on Sportspro.com through breaking news, in-depth features, special reports and exclusive interviews, SportsPro brings their content to life through industry-leading global events and intimate communities. They continue to serve year-round audiences with the addition of the SportsPro+ subscription product, a personalized and interactive business tool used by hundreds of experts across the ecosystem.
Francesca Greane, Head of Marketing at SportsPro said:
Were delighted to return as a media partner for SportAccord 2024. As an aggregator of sports business knowledge, insight and expertise, SportsPro finds great value in collaborating with those who aim to bring sports business professionals together to advance the industry, and The SportAccord is the perfect example of this. We look forward to enriching the audiences of SportAccord and SportsPro through this combined partnership.
