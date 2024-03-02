International
Welcome to the SkyscraperPage Forum
Since 1999, the SkyscraperPage Forum has been one of the most active communities of skyscraper enthusiasts on the Internet. The global membership discusses development news and construction activity on projects from around the world, along with discussions on urban design, architecture, transportation and many other topics. Welcome!
You are currently browsing as a guest. Join the SkyscraperPage Forum and join this growing community of skyscraper enthusiasts. Signing up has benefits such as fewer ads, the ability to post messages, private messages and more.
Global Projects & Construction
|
To report and discuss high-rise and other urban development projects happening in your city
|196
|279,574
|
Projects under construction with a minimum height of 300 meters / 984 feet
|48
|18,495
|
Tall buildings under construction (minimum 12 stories or 35 meters / 115 feet in height)
|402
|33,951
|
For all proposed tall buildings (minimum 12 stories or 35 meters / 115 feet in height)
|1,382
|44,727
|
For all significant urban developments that are not tall buildings
|488
|119,816
|
Discussion Forums
|4730
|507620
|7265
|398678
|2798
|122.526
|480
|4702
|
Photography Forums
|
Urban related photos taken from thread starter.
|16,149
|309,545
|
Photos related to urban found on the internet or taken by someone other than starting topics
|1088
|92280
|
For photography that has no urban connection, and to organize photo contests
|1147
|30,456
|
Regional Sections
|2984
|180,664
|996
|25,110
|17,441
|2,027,942
|439
|11609
|154
|3823
|9,441
|717,754
|
Diagrams & Database
|
Skyscraper diagram topics – ask or give help, post your drawings, etc.
|898
|16297
|
Post build requests and database fixes here
|21,945
|43.548
|
Ask the illustrators to draw a particular building here
|819
|2764
|
Urban Art
|493
|26.507
|
For all works of creativity related to urban and high materials, including Sim City and other software
|321
|10,045
|
