The former ambassador speaks to FSU students about the future of international criminal justice





The Florida State University College of Law continued its mission to advance human rights around the world with a lecture by the first U.S. ambassador to war crimes. Ambassador David Scheffer, a human rights titan, spoke to a standing-room-only audience during the second annual DAlemberte & Palmer Lecture in International Human Rights on Thursday in the College of Law Rotunda. The endowed lectureship, made possible by a gift from former FSU First Lady Patsy Palmer, was created to attract giants in the field of international human rights and inspire students. The Palmers' late husband, Talbot Sandy DAlemberte, served as FSU's president from 1994-2003 and founded the university's Center for the Advancement of Human Rights. This lecture, on a personal note to me, reflects the way Sandy DALemberte led this university as president and as founder of the Center for the Advancement of Human Rights, said Jim Clark, provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs. Sandy was a passionate lawyer who did things in a passionate and pragmatic way, but loved the world of ideas and was a true citizen of the republic of letters. Scheffer, who was instrumental in the creation of five international or hybrid criminal courts, discussed the future of international criminal justice in the context of the Ukraine-Russia and Israel-Hamas wars, as well as several other global conflicts and human rights violations. . . He said that while the thirst for justice is being met in many conflict zones around the globe, there are gaps to be filled and many challenges to be faced in the years ahead. The world remains extremely violent and adherence remains problematic under what I describe as the law of atrocities where the law of war, international humanitarian law, international human rights law and international criminal law intersect. Scheffer currently serves as a professor of practice in the School of Politics and Global Studies at Arizona State University and is the author of the award-winning book, All Souls Gone: A Personal Story of the War Crimes Tribunals, which recounts his efforts for the construction of the court during the 1990s.

