University of Toronto workers set to strike Monday





More than 8,000 academic and support workers at the University of Toronto will strike Monday unless their employer comes to the table this weekend with a plan to address the growing affordability crisis and equity concerns on campus. The biggest issue is that the university insists on sharing student educators, custodians, postdoctoral researchers, and food service workers. We know that no matter what our job is, we work for the same employer and face the same challenges that need to be addressed now, said Eriks Bredovskis, president of CUPE 3902, which represents contract instructors and teaching assistants who provide most instructions. in university. In addition to approximately 7,000 academic staff, the strike will include approximately 1,000 maintenance workers, custodians, custodians, casual workers, student residence and food service staff and others who are members of CUPE3261. We have made our priorities clear to the university. We see and talk to students every day and we know how important this time of year is to them, said Luke Daccord, president of CUPE 3261. The problem is that the university treats us like we have a use. Management must understand that service employees are an integral part of the university's mission to provide a world-class educational experience. What they were looking for is respect, dignity and salary. In addition to the stipend, locals are calling for the university to pay equal pay to workers doing the same job and for the university to provide free public transportation access to contract education workers. Much of what was negotiated directly affects the quality of education and the university experience. We want workers to be able to focus on students whether in the cafeteria, residence halls or classrooms instead of long, stressful commutes and juggling multiple jobs, Bredovskis said. Our working conditions are our students' learning conditions.

