Office of Public Relations Commodity Trading Company to pay more than $661 million to settle foreign bribery case

Gunvor SA (Gunvor), an international commodity trading company based in Switzerland, has pleaded guilty and will pay more than $661 million to settle an investigation by the US Department of Justice into violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA).

The gunmen's conviction stemmed from the company's corrupt scheme to pay substantial bribes to Ecuadorian government officials to secure business with Ecuador's state-owned and state-controlled oil company, Petroecuador.

In connection with the resolution, Gunvor entered into a plea agreement with the government and pleaded guilty to an information charging the company with conspiring to violate the anti-bribery provisions of the FCPA. Upon admission, the court ordered Gunvor to pay a criminal monetary penalty of $374,560,071 and forfeit $287,138,444 in ill-gotten gains. The sentence includes credits of up to a quarter of the criminal fine each for amounts Gunvor pays to settle investigations by Swiss and Ecuadorian authorities into the same misconduct as long as the payments are made within one year of today's date.

The Swiss Attorney General's Office today announced a parallel settlement of its Gunvors misconduct investigation that involved the payment of approximately $98 million by Gunvor to Swiss authorities.

For nearly a decade, Gunvor representatives bribed high-level government officials at Ecuador's state oil company to enter into business transactions with other state entities that ultimately benefited Gunvor. As a result of this complex bribery scheme, Gunvor received hundreds of millions of dollars in illegal profits, said Acting Senior Counsel Brent S. Wible of the Justice Department's Criminal Division. Foreign bribery emboldens corrupt officials and undermines the rule of law. Gunvors' guilty plea shows that the Criminal Division remains committed to our efforts to root out official bribery and corruption. We will continue to hold to account both corporations and individuals who bribe foreign officials, in coordination with our international partners.

Today's guilty plea and sentence marks another example of this office's efforts to combat widespread corruption, said US Attorney Breon Peace for the Eastern District of New York. Corruption erodes public trust in their government, prevents government officials from acting in the best interests of the people they represent, and hurts businesses that play by the rules, raising prices for consumers. The Department of Justice, including my office, will not tolerate bribes paid by US companies or foreign companies that abuse the US financial system.

Gunvors' multi-year bribery scheme involving high-level Ecuadorian officials was harmful to the business environment and eroded public trust and confidence in their government, said Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey B. Veltri of the FBI's Miami office. This guilty plea and substantial fine would not have been possible without significant cooperation from our international partners in the Cayman Islands, Colombia, Curacao, Ecuador, Panama, Portugal, Singapore and Switzerland. This was truly an international effort.

According to company admissions and court documents, between 2012 and 2020, Gunvor and his associates paid more than $97 million to middlemen, knowing that some of the money would be used, and in fact was used, to bribe Ecuadorian officials. including Nilsen Arias Sandoval. a then senior official in Petroecuador. As part of the scheme, Gunvor managers and agents attended meetings in the United States and elsewhere. The bribe payments were transferred through banks in the United States using shell companies in Panama and the British Virgin Islands controlled by the Gunvors' co-conspirators. Among other things, a Gunvor employee also instructed one of the brokers to use the money to buy an 18-karat gold Patek Philippe watch for Arias.

In exchange for these bribe payments, high-level Ecuadorian officials helped various state entities, which acted as front companies for Gunvor, obtain the rights to a series of oil-backed loan contracts with Petroecuador. This structure allowed Gunvor and his associates to avoid a competitive bidding process and obtain contractual terms that they could not have obtained otherwise. Gunvor also received confidential Petroecuador information in exchange for bribes. In total, Gunvor earned more than $384 million in profits from the contracts it corruptly obtained from Petroecuador.

The Department reached this settlement with Gunvor based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the nature and seriousness of the offense. Gunvor received credit for his cooperation with the department's investigation, which included: (i) producing documents for the department from multiple foreign countries expeditiously while navigating foreign data privacy and criminal laws; (ii) providing information obtained through his internal investigation to the department, which allowed the department to preserve and obtain evidence as part of the department's investigation; (iii) making detailed factual presentations to the department; (iv) arranging the interview of an employee based outside the United States; (v) promptly collecting, analyzing and organizing voluminous information, including complex financial information, at the request of the department, and producing an analysis of business activity performed by the many external forensic accounting firms retained by Gunvor ; (vi) translation of documents into foreign languages ​​to facilitate and speed up examination by the department; and (vii) imaging the phones of relevant custodians early in Gunvors' internal investigation, thereby preserving business communications sent on mobile messaging applications.

Gunvor also engaged in timely and appropriate corrective measures, including: (i) eliminating the use of third-party business origination agents; (ii) improving its third party due diligence process; (iii) developing and implementing a control framework for internal business developers and additional layers of review and approval for party payments; (iv) increasing the independent compliance committee with responsibility for reviewing high-risk transactions; (v) committing resources to review its compliance program and test the effectiveness of its overall reporting process, reporting hotline, and effectiveness of investigating hotline reports; (vi) evaluating and updating its compensation policy to better promote compliance with the law and corporate policies; (vii) employment of additional compliance personnel; (viii) testing and improving its compliance program, including conducting compliance culture reviews, testing third party due diligence process and payment controls, and evaluating controls around business development activities; and (ix) developing and implementing a risk-based business communications policy that addresses the use of ephemeral and encrypted messaging applications.

The department also considered Gunvors' history of misconduct. In October 2019, Gunvor reached a settlement with the Swiss Attorney General's Office regarding a corrupt scheme to bribe officials in Congo-Brazzaville and Cte d'Ivoire to secure oil contracts obtained between approximately 2009 and 2012. As part of the 2019 Swiss resolution, Gunvor admitted that it lacked sufficient controls to prevent fundamental misconduct and did not take all reasonable organizational measures required to prevent Gunvors employees and agents from engaging in bribery. The conduct that is the subject of today's guilty plea occurred, in part, at the same time as the previous Swiss investigation and settlement.

In light of these considerations, the department determined that the appropriate resolution in this case was for Gunvor to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the FCPA. The criminal penalty calculated under the US Sentencing Guidelines reflects a 25% reduction from the 30th percentile of the applicable guideline penalty range, taking into account Gunvors' cooperation and reparation, as well as his prior history.

The department previously secured convictions in the Eastern District of New York for four individuals who were implicated in the Gunvors bribery scheme, including:

Antonio Pere Ycaza, a former consultant for Gunvor, pleaded guilty on October 7, 2020, to one count of conspiracy to violate the FCPA and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Enrique Pere Ycaza, a former consultant for Gunvor, also pleaded guilty on October 7, 2020, to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and to violate the FCPA.

Raymond Kohut, a former employee and agent of Gunvor, pleaded guilty on April 6, 2021, to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Nilsen Arias Sandoval, a former senior Petroecuador official, pleaded guilty on January 19, 2022, to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The FBI's Miami office is investigating the case, with assistance from the FBI's International Corruption Unit.

U.S. Attorney Clayton P. Solomon and Assistant Chiefs Derek J. Ettinger and Jonathan P. Robell of the Criminal Division's Fraud Section, U.S. Attorney D. Hunter Smith and Deputy Chief Adam J. Schwartz of the Criminal Division's Money Laundering and Recovery Section, Asst. U.S. Attorneys Nick M. Axelrod, Jonathan P. Lax and Matthew R. Galeotti for the Eastern District of New York are prosecuting the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Laura Mantell and Brendan King for the Eastern District of New York are handling the forfeiture cases.

The Department of Justice's Office of International Affairs and authorities in the Cayman Islands, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, Portugal, Singapore, and Switzerland provided valuable assistance.

The Criminal Division's Fraud Section is responsible for the investigation and prosecution of FCPA matters. Additional information about the Department of Justice's FCPA enforcement efforts can be found at www.justice.gov/criminal/fraud/fcpa.

The Kleptocracy Asset Recovery Initiative is led by a team of dedicated prosecutors in the Criminal Division's Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section, in partnership with federal law enforcement agencies and often US attorneys' offices, to confiscate the proceeds of foreign official corruption and, where appropriate, to use those recovered assets to benefit people harmed by these acts of corruption and abuse of office.