Dicker, Bolts surprise inaugural international fan of the year





Some of his favorite early Chargers players include LaDainian Tomlinson, Philip Rivers, Shawne Merriman and Lorenzo Neal. Even with limited access to watching games in the early 2000s, his fandom would continue to grow over the years as he got more into the sport and new Chargers players joined the fold. “We didn't have access to every game so you're just trying to find highlights for every game that you can and this was the early years of YouTube and stuff as well,” Ruane said. “You take what you can take. “Then through that comes Keenan Allen. He's great, I love him,” Ruane added. “Now [Justin] Herbert. The list we have is very exciting.” With a 19-hour time difference between California and Melbourne, departures to Ruane are much more varied than those in the States. However, he supports the Bolts every week during the season even if it means some early mornings to cheer on the team. “Monday morning is our time, it's like 3:00 in the morning, 4:00 in the morning, so there's a lot of early wake-ups to watch the games,” Ruane said. “But [the Chargers] being on the West Coast, most of the day's play starts around 7am here.” He later added: “It's like, 'It's Monday, I have to get up.' As the inaugural Chargers International Fan of the Year, Ruane will represent the Bolts in the 2024 NFL Draft and will have the opportunity to announce one of the draft picks on the stage in Detroit. He will also participate in the activities and activities of the international fan of the year organized by the NFL. The nerves have already set in for him since receiving the news, but so has the excitement of being able to represent the Bolts on such a grand stage. “Butterflies in my stomach,” Ruane said. “I've had them the last few days. Just trying to really get ahead. It's still unbelievable. “I'm still trying to get my head around it,” Ruane added. “Totally excited, totally worried, every emotion. I'm feeling it right now as I try to live my normal life. It's a little surreal.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chargers.com/news/nfl-international-fan-of-the-year-chargers-stephen-ruane

