In the Northwest Territories, an impending fire season is fueling anxiety

As early signs of Alberta's wildfire season suggest another tough summer for NWT residents, many are experiencing a growing phenomenon called climate anxiety, also known as eco-anxiety.

Fort Smith Coun. Mike Couvrette remembers last year's first fire of the season near Fort Smith, which heralded a hot summer, drought, smoke and evacuations.

“We experienced our first fire and it was only six kilometers from where I live, 16 kilometers from the downtown area of ​​Fort Smith,” Couvrette said.

“It turned out to be a couple of acres that ended up burning and just, 'Wow, what's going on?' This doesn't happen early in the season,” was the reaction of the entire community, and I think it was an early wake-up call. They call us that we need to prepare for the unusual.”

Week after week, more fires started and spread, many running into communities. Then, in August, a fire consumed the Enterprise and the highway from the NWT

Couvrette and his wife Helena were on that highway when the flames hit, along with their dogs and alpacas. Tragedy struck when their trailer caught fire.

“We lost our livestock, the guard dogs that we rely on to take care of them, our pets as well,” Couvrette said.

He said many people in Hay River are still worried about the upcoming fire season.

“Overall, I think people are still kind of worried,” he added.

Mike Couvrette, who lost his alpacas in last summer's wildfires, says people in some southern slave communities are worried about what the coming season will hold. (Julie Plourde/CBC)

'States of shock'

Robert Selles is a psychologist who works with Anxiety Canada and the Canadian Association of Environmental Physicians.

Selles said natural disasters, such as wildfires, seem threatening because they are unpredictable and can cause harm.

“They can put us in a state of shock. They can leave us feeling anxious and afraid, sad and angry,” he said.

With the end of winter approaching and dry weather just around the corner, Selles said it's normal to feel anxious and scared right now.

“There are certainly some realistic reasons for feeling all these things. And these feelings are kind of a natural response from our bodies and minds that are meant to protect us,” he said.

Genevive Ct, who has lived in Fort Smith for 18 years, is one of many already feeling anxious.

“I follow him closely every summer, to know what is happening around us […] From one summer to the next, we can find ourselves in really extreme conditions,” said Ct, who has a four-year-old child.

Genevive Ct says she is already making plans to spend this summer elsewhere. (Submitted by Genevive Ct)

Last summer, she left her community two weeks before the evacuation order was issued. She said she is already making plans to spend this summer elsewhere.

“Mentally, I'm ready to leave when the time is right,” she said.

“It created anxiety, that's for sure.” Ct said about the fires. “The community, the whole countryside and the whole Northwest Territories are just recovering from it, and we're going into another season, so people are on edge.”

For Selles, the feelings of wanting to stay alert that come with anxiety are normal, but they can also cause problems.

“They probably make us feel better for a moment because we feel like we're preparing, but ultimately they take us away from self-care,” Selles said.

Ct said her partner often feels like he doesn't worry about anything. But staying informed and prepared helps with her emotions, she said.

“I have to do this because it helps me feel ready. It's hard to live like this, but it's important for me to have a plan.”

Letting go

The Hay River has experienced many environmental disasters in the past two years. In 2022, record flooding engulfed parts of the downtown area, as well as parts of Paradise Gardens in the south of the city. Early last summer, homes on the neighboring Kt'odeeche Reserve burned, and as the fire situation worsened, so did homes in Paradise Gardens.

At Paradise Gardens, Alex McMeekin has every reason to feel anxious, even as better weather approaches. What remained of his business, Riverside Growers, after the flood, was then destroyed by fires.

Despite this, the father of two young children tries to stay calm.

“I think it's easy to slip into anxiety, but it doesn't do us any good. You know, it's something that's out of our control,” McMeekin said.

Hay River resident Alex McMeekin lived through the floods of 2022 and the wildfires of 2023. He says he tries not to waste time worrying about weather events he can't control. (Julie Plourde/CBC)

Selles thinks this is a good approach to managing stress.

“With wildfires, you can get really stuck thinking about when exactly it's going to happen, what's going to be affected and things like that. And if we spend all our time and energy on those worries, we might not do things that actually they build us or help us move forward,” said Selles.

Get help if you need it

Selles said people dealing with difficult feelings should take time to identify and name those feelings. Preparing for emergencies with an emergency plan can also help.

This is the same message that NWTFire wants to send to the community.

“Something we're working to do is continually engage people to channel that anxiety into doing productive things. In the meantime, steps like taking smart action against fires in their cabins, homes, businesses and the like,” said fire information officer Mike. Westwick.

Selles also recommends consulting a health professional if necessary.

Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty did just that after the city was evacuated last summer.

Alty ran a crew for weeks after a wildfire threatened Yellowknife. Before, during and after evacuating the city, she said she felt the stress of the community weighing on her.

Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty says when she starts feeling anxious, she focuses on the things she can control. (Julie Plourde/CBC)

“I knew I was burned out, but I had to keep working. It wasn't like, you know what, I'm going to take a few months off to recover,” she said.

Alty said she did things like walking and painting as much as possible.

She said she also believes it's best if people focus their energy on things they can control and find activities that bring them joy and comfort.

“I know this summer, you know, already hearing about Alberta, that the anxiety level could be high again for people,” she said.

“I'm really focusing on what I can control, realizing that I won't know Mother Nature's plan until after the fact.”