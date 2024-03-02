International Study Permits – News





Trent University and its student associations, Trent Central Student Association (TCSA), Trent Durham Student Association (TDSA) and Trent Graduate Students' Association (TGSA), have reviewed recent changes to Government of Canada policies regarding the granting of study permits and subsequent updates from Federal and provincial government regarding study permits for international students. Together, our goal is to assess what these changes might mean for Trent students and applicants, to protect and keep Trent students – as well as international students interested in studying at Trent – informed. We are pleased to share that our current international undergraduate and graduate students, as well as prospective Master's and Ph.D. programs are not affected by this new requirement. For international students interested in studying at Trent in an undergraduate degree or graduate certificate program, here are some things you should know: If you have been accepted to Trent and submitted your study permit application to IRCC before January 22, 2024, or if you have already been approved for a study permit and intend to travel to Canada for a future program, you may come to Canada and start your studies as planned. If you applied for a study permit on or after January 22, 2024, you are required to upload a letter of verification from the Province of Ontario with your study permit application to IRCC. The Government of Ontario has asked the Ontario Universities Application Center to implement a process for these letters by March 31, 2024. You do not need to take any action at this time and you will receive your letter as soon as it is issued. Again, if you are going to study for a Master's or Ph.D. level, there is no change in the study permit application process. Applications for Masters and Ph.D. programs at Trent are being processed as usual (and there is still time to apply for many programs) and study permits are being processed and issued without a provincial validation letter. Trent University believes in internationalization and we have approached this through responsible and sustainable growth of international enrollments from students around the world. When international students come to Trent, they are taught by Trent University faculty and receive full support, from academic advising and mental health services to assistance with off-campus housing. No Trent degree, program or certificate is operated through a public-private partnership. Trent, TCSA, TDSA and TGSA support position taken by the Council of Ontario Universities (COU) as we champion international students who have expressed interest in Trent, our high-quality programs, vibrant campuses and communities. For Ontario's university sector, the international border comes at a time when postsecondary institutions have faced severe financial pressures due to declining operating grants and tuition cuts and freezes. We welcome the $1.3 billion in provincial funding announced on February 26 at the same time as we look forward to more discussion on ways in which the government can support Trent's interest in international registration and ensure long-term financial sustainability through multi-year funding as recommended by the panel with blue ribbon. The international students who come to Trent add so much to our campus environment, the academic experience in our classrooms and labs, and bring skilled world talent to our local economies and our communities as a whole. We thank our international applicants for your patience and understanding as we await further details. Please check for updates at trentu.ca/ircc and if you have immediate questions or concerns, you can always contact us at [email protected].

