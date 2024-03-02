The international protest over the Israel-Hamas war calls for an immediate ceasefire

Updated as of 3:55 p.m. March 2 to include video of the march.

Millions of people gather around the world in solidarity to protest the Israel-Hamas War as a counter-action International Day of Action on March 2 . The day marks a week before Israel's threatened attacks on the Gaza city of Rafah, where many displaced citizens have gathered.

Socialist Revolution member Harper Houston said the US is “a little too late” in providing aid to Palestine. It stands with the Palestinian people to have their land after the attacks that displaced the citizens.

“There is global solidarity that we are in this together,” Houston said. “No war is hers. And we must stand against oppression everywhere. It starts from within and goes outward.

The Asheville protest takes place at 2 p.m., while Charlotte and Raleigh begin at 3 p.m. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened with attack the last area regulated by the Palestinians in Gaza at the beginning of Ramadan, on the evening of March 10, due to the detention of Israeli citizens in that area.

of The Elon Community is collected for him support Jewish students on the campus of Elon University. Discussions about the war in general are offered for the participants since the October 7 attack.

The protest will be held in 116 cities around the world, according to organizers Act Now to Stop War and End Racism. North Carolina has planned protests in Asheville, Charlotte and Raleigh. Raleigh is supported by 11 organizations, including the NC Green Party.

Ethan Wu | Elon News Network Protesters gather together in Raleighs Moore Square on March 2, chanting together about the tragedies of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war led by speakers from The Answer organization. March 2 is the International Day of Action, with approximately 116 cities around the world holding rallies promoting a ceasefire.

With growing internal divisions and increased political pressure on Israel and the United States, it is time to push even harder, the ANSWER Coalition said in a statement issued on February 20. Our mobilizations at this moment may be more decisive than ever, and we must show our full power now to secure a lasting ceasefire and an end to the siege of Gaza.