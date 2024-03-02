US and Jordanian forces deliver humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News





The US Department of Defense and the Royal Jordanian Air Force conducted a combined humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza to provide critical assistance to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict. As part of the combined operation, US Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft delivered more than 38,000 food meals along the Gaza coastline allowing civilians access to needed aid. US Central Command forces, which also included Army personnel specializing in air resupply, were joined by Royal Jordanian Air Force C-130s in conducting the operation. In total, 66 aid packages were dropped by three aircraft as part of the combined operation. In a statement after the operation, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III thanked the forces involved for carrying out an “important mission, which contributes to the ongoing international and US efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.” . Today, US Central Command and the Royal Jordanian Air Force conducted a combined humanitarian aid delivery to provide urgently needed humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. I want to thank @CENTCOM, @USAFCENT, @usarmycentral & RJAF for doing this — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) March 2, 2024 The operation follows President Joe Biden's announcement on Friday that the US would begin providing aid in response to the increasingly dire humanitarian situation in Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. “Innocent lives are on the line and children's lives are on the line, and we're not going to stand by and let — until they — until we get more help out there,” Biden said in his remarks before his meeting with the prime minister Italian Giorgia. Meloni in the White House. The president vowed that the US would “pull out every stop we can to get more aid.” Administration officials said today that the combined delivery of humanitarian aid is part of a broader campaign to ensure that civilians in Gaza have access to aid. “We're looking at land routes, we're looking at a sea route, we're looking at the air route to really make sure we're exploring every opportunity to get help,” the official said. Officials noted that the US has led efforts to encourage the free flow of aid to Gaza since the early days of the crisis that was sparked by Hamas' deadly attack on Israel on October 7. “But the truth is, and you heard the president talk about this yesterday, that the aid that is pouring into Gaza is nowhere near enough and nowhere near enough,” the official said. The official added that the administration continues to work to increase the amount of aid flowing through previously established channels while pursuing new avenues to provide assistance. Officials said international efforts to deliver aid inside Gaza have been hampered by a complex set of factors that have continued to worsen over time. These factors include the removal of protection for international aid convoys. Officials also point to increased lawlessness and the looting and reselling of critical aid by criminal gangs as a major obstacle to delivering aid to those in need. “There is a way to solve this problem,” an official said. “And the way is you flood the market. You bring in humanitarian aid from every point you can – air, sea, land.”

