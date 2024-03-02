Mayor Cardin joins the Bipartisan Letter Urg…





WASHINGTON This week, US Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, joined Sen. Joe Manchin (DW.V.) and Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Chairman and Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, along with leadership of the Senate Foreign Relations Committees Outside and the Senate Armed Services, and a broad bipartisan group of prominent senators, asked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Senate Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Patty Murray (D-Wash.) and Senate Appropriations Committee Ranking Member Susan Collins (R-Maine) to support legislation to renew the Free Association Agreements (COFA) with the States Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands and the Republic of Palau. The United States' relationship with our partners in the Free Associated States is critical to US national security. The COFA legislation is the result of a year of bipartisan negotiations in eight primary jurisdictional committees in the House and Senate. This legislation will protect US interests in the Pacific for the next 20 years and block efforts by the People's Republic of China to expand corrupt influence in the region. The letter was signed by Senators Joe Manchin (DW.V.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Maize Hirono (D-Hawaii), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Jack Reed (DR.I.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill . ), Thom Tillis (RN.C.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), Kirsten Gillibrand (DN.Y.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Brian Schatz ( D -Hawaii). A copy of the letter can be found here and below. Dear Leader Schumer, Leader McConnell, Speaker Murray and Ranking Member Collins: We write in support of legislation to renew the Agreements of Free Association (COFA) with the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands and the Republic of Palau, including any legislative means. Our COFA partnerships are critical to US national security. Failure to pass renegotiated Agreements as soon as possible jeopardizes our relationship with the Free Associated States and the entire Pacific Island region, who see COFA as a barometer of US commitment to the region. They ensure that we, rather than a nation hostile to US interests, maintain strategic control of the Pacific Ocean between Hawaii and the Philippines. The People's Republic of China (PRC) is engaged in active efforts to undermine the confidence of Pacific Island nations in the United States. Failure to act on COFA opens the door for more corrupting PRC influence and funding in the region. The PRC is pursuing military basing and policing arrangements in the region and is working to undermine Taiwan's recognition and exert corrupting influence in several other countries. Without the COFA agreements, these trends would accelerate. These unique bipartisan agreements are the product of nearly four years of negotiations under two presidential administrations, and a year of negotiations in eight primary jurisdictional committees in the House and Senate and many others. The resulting bipartisan and bipartisan legislation will ensure US national security in the Indo-Pacific for the next two decades. We ask for your support to move the COFA package forward with the urgency it requires. Thank you for your attention to this matter. ###

