International
El Pasoans represent the USA in the international soccer event
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Socca USA, a national 6-on-6 soccer team made up entirely of El Pasoans, represented the USA at an international tournament in Cancun, Mexico last month.
In early January of this year, Brazilian Leandro Carrijo, a former FC Juarez and El Paso Locomotive professional soccer player, was tasked with assembling the Socca USA national team with just one month to prepare for the first Socca America Cup.
Founded in 2017 and with its roots in European and Asian football, the International Socca Federation operates amateur small team football competitions featuring five-, six- and eight-a-side teams for both national and club teams.
After making El Paso his home after retiring from his professional soccer career, Carrijo has played in local soccer leagues throughout the city, where he recruited talent for Socca USA, a mix of former professional soccer players and non-professional players.
Socca USA midfielder Luis Sifuentes, who never played professionally, described the moment Carrijo recruited him after running into him at a local soccer match.
It was just a regular football game and look what happened. I did my best and Profe Carrijo came to me and said, 'You know what, let's have a shot. I want you to play on the team,' and honestly it's a pleasure to be here, Sifuentes said.
David Lopez Molinar, Socca USA's team captain, retired from professional soccer just a few years ago, but jumped at the chance to represent the Stars and Stripes.
I have been offered the opportunity to play and represent the USA. I didn't even think about it. I was excited, Lopez Molina said.
Carrijo said that when he was offered to lead the Socca USA project, he was worried because he was not very familiar with Socca and their specific rules.
With just a month to prepare for the tournament, Carrijo explained that adapting to the rules of the game remained the biggest challenge for him and his team.
I tried to find a way to explain to the players how we can play the game Socca. “We know it's football, but there are different rules for what we have in 11-on-11 and seven-on-seven,” Carrijo said.
But as the tournament progressed, Carrijo said the team steadily improved.
In the first game they were a little nervous, but in the second game a little more relaxed, and the third game we won, and the boys sighed with relief, 'I know what Socca is now,'” Carrijo said.
Defying expectations and facing more experienced teams like Belgium, they qualified for the knockout round as top of their group with one win and two draws.
They were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Hungary in a shootout. Hungary reached the final and lost to Mexico.
Stadiums full of people from different countries, at the end of the day, even though it is not considered professional, you have the same passion, said Lopez Molinar. When we got there, we saw the intensity with which the other teams played in this tournament. So then we realized that we have to do our best to represent the country.
Given the opportunity of a lifetime, Sifuentes outlines the message he communicates to his youth soccer team and every El Pasoan with a soccer dream.
I always tell them you don't know who's watching you, so you always have to play your best, all the time, Sifuentes said.
Socca USA is just in its infancy and aims to expand nationally.
The project remains focused on El Paso for this year, and in November the same group of players will represent the stars and stripes at the 2024 Socca World Cup in Oman.
