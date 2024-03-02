Why international exposure is important in hospitality education





International exposure plays a key role in shaping well-adjusted and competent professionals in an industry that thrives on cultural diversity and global connectivity. | Photo Credit: Freepik

HHospitality is a global industry, serving people of different cultural backgrounds, languages ​​and traditions. In today's interconnected world, international exposure has become an essential aspect of hospitality education, providing students with valuable experiences and skills that go beyond traditional classroom learning such as: Cultural exposure Experiencing international settings allows students to encounter different cultures and traditions and develop a deeper appreciation and sensitivity to different cultures. Engaging with individuals from diverse backgrounds facilitates the cultivation of a global perspective, an essential attribute in the hospitality industry, where guests from all corners of the globe converge. Language skills Being able to communicate effectively with guests in their native language can lead to improved guest experiences. International exposure gives students the opportunity to learn and practice different languages, making them more in demand and versatile in the competitive global job market. Adaptability and flexibility Working or studying abroad challenges students to adapt to new environments, customs and ways of life. These experiences instill in them the virtues of flexibility and open-mindedness, which are of immense value in an ever-evolving industry like hospitality. Networking Building a global network of contacts is beneficial for future career prospects. Through international exposure, students can network with industry experts and potential employers across the globe, unlocking access to exciting job prospects. Communication skills Effective communication serves as the foundation of the hospitality industry. International exposure enriches students' cross-cultural communication skills, empowering them to engage with individuals from diverse backgrounds, understand their needs, and provide personalized service. Best practices Experiencing hospitality education in different countries exposes students to different approaches to hospitality management and service standards. This enables them to gain valuable insight into various best practices, operational models and concepts of service excellence. Practical experience Many hospitality programs offer internships and hands-on training opportunities as part of their international exposure initiatives. Through such hands-on experiences, students have the opportunity to work in real-world hospitality environments, applying theoretical knowledge and gaining valuable insight from seasoned professionals in the field. Global perspectives In a globally competitive job market, employers value candidates with a diverse cultural background and international experience. Such students are more likely to have a competitive advantage over others and be able to secure opportunities for international placement and career growth. Leadership Skills Working in multicultural environments challenges students to develop leadership and teamwork skills. Managing diverse teams requires strong leadership skills and a high level of emotional intelligence, attributes that are enhanced through international exposure. Personal development Study abroad for hospitality education pushes students outside their comfort zone, promoting personal growth, independence and self-confidence. Navigating unfamiliar territory helps them mature both personally and professionally. International exposure plays a key role in shaping well-adjusted and competent professionals in an industry that thrives on cultural diversity and global connectivity. Today, hospitality education with an international focus is not just an option, but a necessity for those seeking to excel in this dynamic field. The writer is the Director of Operations and Student Affairs at Les Roches Crans-Montana.

