Hundreds of people head to downtown Toronto to celebrate International Women's Day

Hundreds of women and supporters took to the streets of Toronto on Saturday to celebrate women's achievements and demand equal rights for women around the globe.

For this year's International Women's Day, organizers promoted the theme “No one is free until we are all free” to highlight the disparity in women's rights when it comes to wages, education and security around the world.

“In Canada, we are very lucky to be able to march like this,” said Ania Poradzisz.

“My dream, and I think a lot of people's dream, will be that one day, all women around the world feel comfortable doing whatever they want to do, walking down the street, traveling on their own, going to school, make their own choice in life”.

Ania Poradzisz said she feels lucky to live in Canada, where she can march and celebrate International Women's Day. She hopes women around the world will say the same about their countries. (Spencer Gallican-Lowe/CBC)

International Women's Day events were held across the province on Saturday. In downtown Toronto, community leaders, labor groups and supporters gathered, danced and sang during the rally and march. Coun Spadina-Fort York. Ausma Malik said it is important for politicians to respect the day and act on the issues raised.

“Our destinies are tied when we improve wages, when we improve access to public services, when we invest in housing and child care as a city and as a country,” she said.

“It's not just women, it's communities, it's families, it's whole cities that do better.”

Women, girls in Gaza top of mind

At this year's parade, women caught in the crossfire were top of mind for many. For women like Gail Fernando, she was thinking about women in places like Gaza, where women and children accounted for about 70 percent of the number of deaths reported in 2023, according to figures from the Gaza Ministry of Health.

“I think there's still a fight we have to fight for women's equality. And we're calling for world peace and a ceasefire in the Middle East,” she said.

Protester Siram Tortumlu said it is important to protest for women's rights and for Palestinian women at the same time. Women in Gaza lack access to safe and consistent medical care, especially before, during and after childbirth, and also lack regular access to menstrual products, she said.

“Women and girls have been forgotten. So we're really here trying to bring light to the unique struggles that they have,” Tortumlu said.

International Women's Day protester Siram Tortumlu said of this year's event, it is raising awareness about the lack of menstrual products and access to safe medical care for women in Gaza due to the ongoing conflict. (Ken Townsend/CBC)

SafeguardLGBTQ+ and body rights: activist

Susan Gapka, a trans community and activist, said it's important for Canadians to defend the strides in LGBTQ+ rights that have been made in this country, especially as a “global phenomenon” of growing hatred against LGBTQ+ people around the world that threatens to undo progress.

It points to laws targeting trans and LGBTQ people in Alberta, New Brunswick and Saskatchewan, and also nods south of the border, where some states are passing “anti-trans” laws and restricting women's bodily autonomy when it comes to access to abortion and contraception.

Susan Gapka, a trans community and activist, said it is important to protect the strides in LGBTQ+ rights in Canada. (Ken Townsend/Radio-Canada)

Just last month, Conservative federal leader Pierre Poilievre said “biological males” should be banned from women's sports, locker rooms and bathrooms.

“As a trans elder, I can see how far we've come. When I was young, homosexuality was criminalized,” Gapka said, adding that she fears for LGBTQ+ and trans youth.

“We had achieved these successes,” she said. “We need to be united trans women, racialized women, indigenous women in the fight because they will come for all of us eventually.”

Performer Maryem Tollar said she has participated in many International Women's Day events throughout the years. Regardless of the issue of the day, she said one thing remains clear:

“For decades and decades and decades, women have been trying to help women around the world, even when no one else is paying attention or listening,” Tollar said.