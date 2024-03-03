SpaceX cancels crew launch to space station due to strong winds along flight path





SpaceX canceled an attempt to launch three astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut on an already-delayed flight to the International Space Station late Sunday due to strong winds along the Crew Dragon spacecraft's trajectory. “This is LD,” SpaceX's launch director said just before 8pm EST. “At this time we are pulling away from attempting to launch tonight due to upwind winds.” A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon Endeavor spacecraft sit atop 39A at the Kennedy Space Center earlier this week awaiting liftoff on a mission to send three NASA astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut to the International Space Station. Space. SpaceX

Crew 8 Commander Matthew Dominick, co-pilot Michael Barratt, Jeanette Epps and cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin had just finished donning their white SpaceX pressure suits and were preparing to head for the launch pad when the countdown stopped. If all goes well, they'll be cleared for another launch test Sunday at 10:53 p.m. EST, docking in the space station's forward port around 3 a.m. Tuesday. The launch was originally scheduled for 12:04 a.m. Friday, but strong winds and rough seas in the Atlantic Ocean, where the crew may have to splash out, forced it to a halt. caused a two-day delay. Offshore conditions were expected to improve somewhat on Saturday, but winds remained out of bounds as the start time approached. Assuming an on-time launch Sunday, Crew Dragon Endeavor is expected to arrive at the space station early Tuesday, swinging back and forth. After arriving at a point directly in front of the post, Endeavor will seek an autonomous dock in the forward port of the lab around 3 am. Crew 8 astronauts during training in a Crew Dragon simulator (left to right): Russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, co-pilot Michael Barratt, commander Matthew Dominick and Jeanette Epps. Barratt is making his third trip into space, while his crewmates are making their first. SpaceX/NASA

Waiting to welcome Crew 8 aboard will be Soyuz crewmates Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub and NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, who launched to the station last September. Also on board: crew 7 commander Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen, Japanese aviator Satoshi Furukawa and cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, launched from the Kennedy Space Center last August. Completing a 198-day mission, they will be replaced by Crew 8. After Moghbeli and her crewmates launch around March 12, Russia's federal space agency Roscosmos plans to launch veteran cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy, guest astronaut from Belarus Marina Vasilevskaya and NASA veteran Tracy Dyson on March 21 aboard the Soyuz shuttle MS-25/71S. The purpose of the mission is to transport Dyson to the station for a six-month tour of duty and deliver a fresh Soyuz to Kononenko and Chub, who are in the middle of a year-long stint in space. Novitskiy and Vasilevskaya will return to Earth on April 2, along with NASA's O'Hara, using the Soyuz MS-24/70S spacecraft that carried Kononenko, Chub and O'Hara to the station. last September. Dyson will return to Earth next September, joining Kononenko and Chub aboard the Soyuz MS-25/71S spacecraft delivered by Novitskiy. Including four previous flights, Kononenko will have logged more than 1,100 days in orbit overall, setting a new world record for most time in space. More



William Harwood Bill Harwood has covered the US space program full-time since 1984, first as Cape Canaveral bureau chief for United Press International and now as a consultant for CBS News.

