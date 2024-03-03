Trudeau's event in Toronto with Italian Prime Minister Meloni was canceled due to the pro-Palestinian protest





A Toronto event where Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was scheduled to host his Italian counterpart was canceled Saturday night due to security concerns after hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside the venue, a spokesman for the Office of the Prime Minister. Demonstrators outside the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) criticized the federal government's handling of the Israel-Hamas war and cheered that Trudeau was funding a genocide in Gaza. Police told CBC News there were about 200 to 300 protesters outside the AGO on Saturday, but noted it was difficult to estimate the total size of the demonstration as protesters gathered outside several entrances. “Due to security concerns, the event has been cancelled,” a PMO spokesperson told CBC News Saturday night via email. Potential participants gathered outside were confronted by demonstrators, with their entryways blocked. Some were later escorted to the entrance of the building by police. Police stand guard outside the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto on Saturday as pro-Palestinian protesters gather. (Geoff Robins/AFP/Getty Images) International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen tried to enter through the main entrance, but protesters blocked his way and chased him for two blocks as he tried to get to a safer place while surrounded by police. Giorgia Meloni, Italy's prime minister from 2022, was in Toronto for meetings with Trudeau. The two G7 leaders discussed a wide range of topics, including what Meloni called “the very difficult Middle East crisis.” Israel declared war on Hamas after an October 7 attack that saw 1,200 people killed and about 250 kidnapped by the Islamist militants, according to Israeli figures. Israel's subsequent military operation in Hamas-controlled Gaza has now killed more than 30,000 people, most of them women and children, Gaza health officials say. Canada, which considers Hamas a terrorist group, has repeatedly said Israel has the right to defend itself, but Ottawa has recently called for a ceasefire in the conflict because of the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

