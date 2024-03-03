



More Nottinghamshire children offered one of their favorite secondary schools

Today (Friday 1 March) thousands of Nottinghamshire parents and carers will find out the result of their children's secondary school applications for places starting in autumn 2024. The vast majority, more than 98%, of the 9,446 applications in time for September 2024 admissions in Nottinghamshire will take a place at one of their preferred schools, increasing from last year. Despite the high volume of applications, more than 91% of children are offered their parents first preference, with just under 6% being offered second preference, meaning that almost 97% are offered the first or second, also up from last year. This year, 92% of families applied online and will receive their offer by email or by logging into their school admissions account on offer day to receive details of their school offer and instructions on what to do next . Other applicants who provided an email address will be sent an email on the day of the offer. Letters to the remaining applicants will be posted in the second class on Friday, March 1 and they are expected to arrive in the following days. Councilor Sam Smith, Cabinet Member for Education and Special Educational Needs and Disability, at Nottinghamshire County Council said: It's fantastic that the vast majority of children are getting a place at one of their favorite schools and that this continues to grow despite the challenges. A lot of work goes into the admissions process and the goal is to offer a preferred school wherever possible. To meet local need, many schools across the county have offered extra places over and above their published intake numbers and I want to thank everyone who got involved. The council admissions team has continued to work extremely hard to deliver even better results this year. We are committed to providing enough high quality school places to meet the growing demand for places as more families choose to live and work here in Nottinghamshire. I hope that those going to secondary school can now enjoy their last months of primary and secondary school before starting the next stage of their educational journey. When parents and carers receive their offer, they have a number of options: Accept your school place by March 15th. If their child has been rejected at a preferred school, they will already be on the schools waiting list. If they are not satisfied with the offer they have received, they are advised to contact the school for which they have a preference for information on how to make a complaint. Important: parents are advised to accept their children's offer, even if they would prefer another school and plan to appeal, until they have confirmed alternative plans for their children's education. The council follows the government's school admissions code, which ensures that all school places for maintained schools and academies are allocated and offered in an open and fair manner. For anyone who submitted a late application or made changes to their application after the October deadline, those applications will begin processing from Monday, March 18 and parents will be notified after March 27. For further advice, parents can visit the school admissions centre Nottinghamshire County Council

