News roundup: $440,000 raised for NSCD; International Night, special to Loyola; Glencoe Hiring Assistant Village Manager





Community generosity on Feb. 23 at the Michigan Shores Club in Wilmette helped North Shore Country Day raise a historic $440,000 for student scholarships and additional support. Nearly 300 parents, alumni, faculty, staff and friends attended the annual fundraiser, according to a news release from the school. The event, which was co-chaired by parents Hannah Chung and Lynn Kahla-Ryan, raised funds that will go towards supporting current and future students, “ensuring that a North Shore education remains accessible to all students, regardless of their financial situation”. the notice says. The evening included a live auction with items donated by local businesses and artists, as well as a heartfelt video with testimonials from NSCD alumni. The paddle boarding, which closed the program portion of the event, was said to be the highlight of the evening, with attendees contributing generously to the cause for items that included a trip to Hawaii. “Raising money for scholarships is a great privilege that we take very seriously,” Chung said. “Working with such a talented, ambitious and inspiring team made the stakes even higher. Have we had so much fun reaching our goal? Priceless!!” A performance at International Night at Loyola Academy on February 23. | Photo by Loyola Academy I-Night celebrates a variety of cultures at Loyola The Loyola Academy community celebrated International Night on Friday, February 23, with a cultural show featuring a wide range of music, dance and poetry. The annual International Night is a showcase of the diversity of cultures and traditions that make up the Loyola community. The event, called I-Night, features performances from a number of Loyola's heritage clubs, including the African American Youth Group, Asian Youth Group, Chinese Club, Hellenic Club, Irish Heritage Club, Polish Club, Step Team and UniDos . For about 200 Ramblers, the heritage clubs “become like a second home, a place where they can learn and grow more fully into themselves,” according to a news release from the school. Performances showcase the unique cultures and traditions of the Loyola community, with live performances. In addition to the performances, guests then enjoyed a variety of desserts from all the countries represented at I-Night, including delicacies, himbasha, jelly cups, plantain chips, baklava and concha. According to the school, Loyola Academy's International Night celebration is an annual highlight of the academic year. Glencoe is added to the Village Hall team The Village of Glencoe has announced the hiring of Benjamin Wiberg as the next Assistant Village Hall Manager. Benjamin Wiberg Wiberg previously served in several positions with the Village of Glenview, most recently as assistant village manager for two years. A graduate of Northern Illinois University and Marquette University, Wiberg has held many positions in municipal government, including as a public works management analyst for the Village of Glenview. “I am thrilled that Mr. Wiberg is joining our team,” Village Manager Phil Kiraly said in a media release. His diverse skill set, commitment to our organizations customer first mindset and his enthusiasm for the important work of local government will help us achieve much in serving Glencoe's residents and thriving business community. Wiberg will be responsible for a variety of responsibilities when he assumes his new role, including leading economic development projects, directing special projects, supporting the work of the preservation commission, overseeing the Department's neighborhood renewal of Public Safety and the council chamber at Village Hall, and working on the project management team for the new Glencoe Golf Club. Wiberg said he is excited to join the Glencoe team. “Local government is my passion,” he said in a statement. “I look forward to working closely with the Villages leadership team on a variety of special projects serving the Glencoe community. The Record is a non-profit, non-partisan community newsroom that relies on reader support to advance its independent local journalism. Subscribe to The Record to fund responsible news coverage for your community. Already a subscriber? You can take a tax deduction donation In every time.

