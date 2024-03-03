Do you remember where you were when the pandemic started? | News, Sports, Jobs

Late last night I returned from a business trip to Houston where I spoke at the Global Plastics Summit on the advantages of production in the Shale Crescent USA region. I was part of a panel discussing “Changing International Industry Dynamics”. Plastics are a growing part of our lives, especially as we move towards greater electrification. An EV is now close to 90% plastic.

Ironically, four years ago this week, Lynnda and I were in Houston at a conference. We had a great business meeting and dinner with a company from Asia that is interested in coming to Shale Crescent USA. It was my last personal business meeting for over a year. The company is now back on the expansion track in Shale Crescent USA.

The pandemic disrupted all of our lives. For Lynnda and I, the first two weeks were like a vacation. We didn't go anywhere. There wasn't much work to do. We stayed up late doing puzzles or watching movies and waking up when we felt like it. Living where we do was easy for social distancing. I could go for a run in my neighborhood. If a neighbor was out, we could visit from afar. When the isolation was extended, our lives changed. We could not see family and friends. Church services were canceled when we needed them most. People were dying. It was serious. We saw all the body bags in places like New York City. It was scary because this was a new disease. Could it be like the Black Death in Europe?

Stores had shortages due to shipments and panic buying. Toilet paper became a valuable commodity. Travel became restrictive due to various state restrictions. If we were traveling, would we have to worry about finding food and fuel? Restaurants closed or went carryout only. Then suddenly we realized how many products were no longer made in the USA. COVID victims had to wait on ventilators from China. Healthcare workers had to wait for PPE to be shipped from China. Nurses carried garbage bags because they could not get gowns and protective equipment. American consumers discovered that the United States did not produce such things as hand sanitizer and rubber gloves. Masks were needed, unavailable and made overseas. Lynnda and her friends started sewing masks. As nurses they realized that clothes alone were not enough. Their masks had a protective polypropylene layer and two other layers.

Sadly, people died alone from COVID or with family members watching helplessly on their phones via Zoom. Nursing home residents, who were used to family visits and hugs, had to see family members through windows or video chat on a cell phone. We have been missing the human touch we all need. Doctor visits have been canceled or made by video. We don't know how many lives this costs. All of our doctor friends said when they resumed personal visits, they saw a lot of stage 4 cancers that would normally have been seen in the early stages when they were easily treated.

It's a bad smell that doesn't do any good. The pandemic taught us how to use video calls like Zoom and Teams. These work well for long distance communication for business and with loved ones. For a few hundred dollars I set up a studio with a backdrop, professional lights and quality microphones. SCUSA had Zoom calls in India last week. This morning we had three video calls with organizations in Europe. We can talk to people around the world face to face like we never could before. This does not replace personal meetings. That is why we are traveling to Germany at the end of this month.

SCUSA made a statement to the media in April 2020. Did the pandemic show us why manufacturing in America is now essential? This step took us to over 70 radio shows from New York to Los Angeles, from Seattle to Miami, including Chicago and Houston. Many were national shows on networks like Westwood One. We hear that America is divided. This is a perception. I am not convinced that it is reality. We just need a leader to unite us. 100% of the show's hosts and callers were upset with China and

demanded that this critical manufacturing be returned to the US. Perry Small of WVON in Chicago represents the black community. She asked, Mr. Kozera, we have a lot of vacant buildings in Chicago. If we can restore manufacturing, we can give our young people jobs and hope and end gun violence in this city.

States, companies and consumers responded. Now there are factories in Ohio making toilet paper and rubber gloves. Dow in Charleston added a line during the pandemic to make hand sanitizer. The resurgence is real and happening.

How have you changed? We make a point to see our children and grandchildren more often. We visit our friends when they are in the hospital. We do not put off until tomorrow what we can do today. Lynnda and I travel together and spend time alone enjoying the evening by our backyard fire pit. We make it a point to go to church. Americans will never allow themselves to be shut down again. They are less willing to trust the government and the medical community. Maybe they are thinking more than just listening to a talking head on TV. A gentleman I met on the flight back from Houston said: “I will never be afraid again just because someone says I should be. We chose to travel during the pandemic.”

We hope we don't forget the lessons learned from the pandemic and support American manufacturing and jobs. Lynnda will not wear any clothing made in China. The pandemic was difficult. We can use the lessons learned to make positive changes to create a brighter future for everyone, especially those we love.

Greg Kozera, [email protected], is director of marketing and sales for Shale Crescent USA, www.shalecrescentusa.com. He is a professional engineer with a master's degree in environmental engineering and over 40 years of experience in the energy industry. He is a professional speaker and the author of four books and numerous published articles.