Lubbock business news includes international food, grants, more





Hello AJ readers! One of my favorite sayings in the news industry is “hurry up and wait.” That's certainly what this week has been in the pace of business. In business news, we've had announcements and are awaiting confirmation, so while this week may seem light, get ready for an avalanche of news soon. And yes, the term “news avalanche” is the name of our publication. On Tuesday, the Economic Development Administration awarded the Lubbock Reese Redevelopment Authority a $2 million grant to create a new business park, to be known as the Reese East 90 Business Park. “The Reese East 90 Business Park will be a new development that will meet the ongoing need for industrial space,” said Murvat Musa, CEO of the Lubbock Reese Redevelopment Authority. “This project will bring new jobs and private investment to Lubbock and would not have happened without our partners at the South Plains Government Association and our long and successful relationship with the EDA.” More:$2 million federal grant to fund new Lubbock business park On Wednesday, I met with Chef Kirk DeLong of Ziggy's Island Grill, an upcoming fusion food truck in the Pacific. The in-depth story of how one West Coast chef ended up in Lubbock and how he's now achieving his dream at age 52 will be published next week, so stay tuned. Also on Wednesday I spoke with the owners of Lite Bite Mediterranean Market as part of the International Tastes of Lubbock project I'm launching this year. This is just one of the many kitchens that will be featured in the coming weeks, so make sure you have the AJ app and subscribe to catch all 20+ items in the series. That's more episodes than most TV series have episodes now. Next weekend, AJ will release the Chilton project he hinted at last week, pending any changes. I also hope to hear back from some businesses. It's a busy time in the newsroom, but I think you'll enjoy what we're working on. As always, thanks for reading and supporting AJ.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lubbockonline.com/story/business/2024/03/03/lubbock-business-news-includes-international-food-grant-more/72716388007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos