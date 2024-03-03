Safety scare over asthma drug as young children suffer serious side effects | health

Children as young as three have suffered traumatic side effects from a breakthrough asthma drug that is now being reviewed by the UK medicines regulator.

Families say asthma patients, including many children, have not been properly warned about the dangers of the commonly prescribed drug montelukast.

It has been associated with night terrors, depression and in rare cases hallucinations or suicidal behavior.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) confirmed this weekend that it was reviewing the risks of the drugs after identifying further concerns.

Tanya Hinder, from the montelukast action group uk, said: Sufferers have reported uncontrollable aggression, children attacking family members and suffering very intrusive thoughts. Tragically, there have also been suicide attempts and reports.

The UK Drug Action Group, which represents almost 3,500 members, is campaigning for more prominent warnings, tighter controls and support for those affected. He says patients should first consult a doctor if they have any concerns.

Graham and Alison Miller, whose son Harry, an asthma sufferer, took his own life aged 14 in February 2018 while taking drugs, are among the families calling for action. They learned about montelukast's possible side effects two years after their sons' deaths and want its investigation reopened.

Jenny Llewellyn, 33, a nursery teaching assistant, said her daughter Lottie was given the drug when she was just three. It seemed to cause sudden changes in her behavior. It was all doom and gloom, Llewellyn said. She would go to bed crying and wake up crying.

The breakthrough asthma and allergy drug was launched by pharmaceutical giant Merck in 1998. It stops airways from narrowing and helps prevent asthma attacks. The drug's side effects, including behavioral and mood changes, are listed on the patient information sheet, but campaigners say warnings should be printed on packs and labeled by health professionals.

There were 4.3 million montelukast prescriptions in 2022/23 in England, at a cost of 6.69 million. The action group estimates that around 350,000 patients have been prescribed the drug in England, including more than 35,000 children, based on an analysis of NHS data. Can be given to babies only six months old.

In the US, the drug has a black box warning since 2020, the highest safety warning drugs can be assigned by the FDA. The agency has highlighted animal studies that suggest the drug can cross the blood-brain barrier, a membrane that acts as a filter and keeps out harmful substances and pathogens.

On February 21, Letitia James, New York's attorney general, wrote to the FDA, urging it to take immediate action on the drug, which is sold under the brand name Singulair. She said tragic negative mental events involving children continue to be reported.

The MHRA said clearer warnings were included in product information about the risk of neuropsychiatric effects following a European review in 2019. It also highlighted at the time risks of neuropsychiatric reactionswith some side effects more commonly reported in children.

The agency said: We are conducting a further review to consider any new data on risk, indicators of a lack of awareness among patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals and whether any further regulatory action is required.

We are now in the final stage of our review. We continue to closely monitor reports of suspected adverse neuropsychiatric drug reactions with montelukast and have initiated our current review after identifying further concerns.

Organon, a Merck spinoff responsible for montelukast in the UK, said: Nothing is more important to Organon than the safety of our medicines and the people who use them. We constantly monitor security.

We are confident that, in collaboration with the MHRA, we have communicated complete and appropriate information about the safe and effective use of monetelukast to healthcare professionals and patients.

Dr Andy Whittamore, clinical lead at Asthma+Lung UK, said: Montelukast is usually a very safe drug. It is important that doctors explain its possible side effects.