BRICS countries are benefiting from disruptions to shipping in the Red Sea

Naval attacks by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, aimed at pressuring Israel to end its war in Gaza, have inadvertently set the stage for wider geopolitical changes. They are affecting nations and economies far from the epicenter of the conflicts in Yemen and Gaza.

As these attacks force major shipping companies to divert their routes, the US and its allies find themselves at a crossroads. They are facing limitations of military intervention in ensuring the safety and efficiency of vital maritime trade.

The immediate ripple effects extend far beyond increased transit times and increased operational costs, as evidenced by the sharp increase in Drewry's World Container Index. This strategic reorientation paradoxically strengthens the economic and strategic posture of the BRICS bloc, weakening US allies and challenging the traditional dynamics of the global economy.

As major shipping companies reroute their ships to avoid the turbulent waters of the Red Sea, Egypt, the US's biggest ally in the region, is experiencing a 50 percent cut in revenue through the Suez Canalworsening Egypt's currency crisis.

Furthermore, the potential for increased EU dependence on alternative energy sources and supply chains highlights a wider strategic concern for Europe. As European nations grapple with diversifying their energy supplies amid a strained relationship with Russia, rerouting global trade routes could inadvertently tighten North America's grip on European energy security. This change, although subtle, has profound implications for transatlantic relations and the global balance of energy.

Increasing the number of ships that choose to longer and more expensive journey around the Cape of Good Hope benefits South Africa's economy. This diversion increases the volume of ships berthing in South African ports and increases the strategic importance of the South African sea route. of increased traffic through South Africa waters can enhance the country's power within the BRICS alliance and global trade negotiations.

This diversion of sea routes can also be beneficial for India. As an important player within the BRICS and a rising global economic force, India finds itself at the crossroads of an emerging trade corridor. The rerouting of oil and gas shipments around the Cape of Good Hope aligns with India's energy consumption needs, potentially ensuring a more stable supply of energy from Gulf countries, particularly Saudi Arabia. This change strengthens India's energy security and strengthens its economic ties with the Gulf countries, further increasing the collective economic influence of the BRICS alliance.

Even Russia, caught in the trap of sanctions and isolated from many Western countries as a result of the war in Ukraine, finds a good line in these divisions. The change in the route of maritime traffic and the consequent increase in oil prices provide Moscow with a windfall. Higher global oil prices swell Russia's earnings from its hydrocarbon exports, providing a financial buffer against the economic pressures of sanctions. This dynamic underscores how geopolitical strife elsewhere could strengthen Russia's economic stability and influence in the global energy market.

China, on the other hand, emerges as a critical beneficiary of the changed maritime landscape. As the Belt and Road Initiative seeks to redraw the map of global trade through a network of land and sea routes, instability in the Red Sea can accelerate efforts to position China's Belt and Road as a safer and more reliable alternative for Eurasian trade. Moreover, China's strategic partnerships and investments across Africa and Asia will benefit from increased maritime transport through alternative routes, reinforcing its ambition to be at the heart of global trade flows.

Houthi attacks in the Red Sea catalyze a wider geopolitical realignment. Despite their lack of direct involvement, the BRICS countries find their positions strengthened, while the US and its allies face the limits of their influence over global trade security and safety.

Ultimately, the US response requires a balance of strategic foresight, diplomatic acumen, and a commitment to multilateralism. By advocating a peaceful solution and working to protect the interests of the global community, the US can contribute to regional stability and the security of vital trade routes. This approach aligns with American values ​​of promoting peace and prosperity and reinforces America's position as a responsible global leader in times of crisis.

As the world's shipping lanes buckle under the weight of conflict, the global balance of power is subtly shifting, underscoring the interconnectedness of regional conflicts and global strategy. The challenge for policymakers is to navigate these troubled waters and understand the deep currents of change they herald.

Ahmad Al Asady is an assistant professor of management and research faculty of the Challey Institute at North Dakota State University.